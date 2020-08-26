20200829_INS_SERVICEDOGS

Looking at genetics Many programs rely on behavioral tests to determine which puppies will develop into the best services dogs. Some are also looking at the genetics of the dogs, trying to determine what underlying indicators might yield a successful service dog. The New York-based Guiding Eyes for the Blind has collected and analyzed pedigrees of select breeding pairs for three decades, trying to pass along certain traits for service dogs. The program has seen its success rate rise from 20% of puppies born to nearly 40%. While 170 graduate from the program each year, the organization still cannot keep up with demand — it has a wait list of about 150 people. Guiding Eyes also has partnered with Elinor Karlsson, a geneticist at the Broad Institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, to sequence the DNA of working dogs, including service dogs and drug detection dogs. In order to find the patterns that correlate with success, Karlsson needs genetic samples from 10,000 dogs — she has about 1,600 right now.
Supporting studies
Early this year, a $1.6 million study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, was launched at Duke University to help untangle a question long asked by breeders and trainers — and now increasingly by scientists: What makes a successful service dog — and can it be predicted in a puppy as young as 11 weeks old?
An expanding understanding of canines’ unique skills has fueled interest in service dogs among people with disabilities and the military. Large organizations have honed the use of breeding and training to produce calm and obedient dogs, but only about 50 percent make the cut after nearly two years and as much as $50,000 have been spent per dog.
University laboratories and service dog organizations have allied — the former to study dog minds, genetics and behavior, and the latter to provide ideal study populations through controlled breeding.
Five kinds of companions The Canine Companions for Independence breeds the puppies that are being used in the Duke Canine Cognition Center’s studies. The organization designates dogs in five categories of assistance. Service Dogs Service dogs help individuals with physical disabilities. Their role involves daily tasks — such as turning on or off the lights, or picking up keys — through 40 commands. They also can help their partners by pushing a wheelchair, activating buttons on elevators or during transactions, and moving money or packages between the two parties. In addition to physical assistance, the service dogs provide emotional support to their partners. Hearing Dogs Partnered with an individual with hearing disabilities, these dogs alert their partners — through physical contact — to a variety of situations. When matched with people, the dogs are taught to understand unique sounds of a specific environment. The dogs are trained to recognize doorbells, alarm clocks, smoke alarms, appliance sounds and email notifications, among others. They also are trained to respond to certain sounds in different ways, depending on the situation that the sound indicates. Facility Dogs Trained to work in health care or educational settings, these dogs interact with individuals who come into those facilities. Usually partnered with a person working at the location, the dogs are trained to understand commands and interact through games, feeding or attention. The dogs aid patients in health care settings such as rehabilitation or psychiatric clinics by providing unconditional love, and in educational settings, they can engage students in general or special-needs situations. Skilled Companions Partnered with people with disabilities, skilled companion dogs help with daily tasks similar to a service dog, but they work with a caretaker. These companion dogs are trained to not only help with tasks but to function as a mitigation factor in light of a person’s disability. The dogs can assist in developing independent living skills and help in social interactions. They provide physical and functional support for the individual and serve as an emotional companion. However, the dogs cannot be responsible for the safety of a person, and they are responsive in nature, which necessitates the presence of a caretaker. Veterans Initiative A new program from Canine Companions for Independence, the veterans initiative partners dogs with returning veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. The dogs help their partners deal with common tasks and are trained to assist in anxiety-inducing situations or to interrupt nightmares. The program was started in 2018 and is only available in certain areas.
Successful indicators Using puppies bred by the California-based Canine Companions for Independence, the Duke Canine Cognition Center has already made some discoveries about early indicators on which dogs will make good service animals. Successful service dogs more often make eye contact with a person when facing an unsolvable task, and they use inferential reasoning to find a hidden reward. Another study concluded that puppies with “helicopter moms” are more likely to fail as guide dogs, while young dogs that quickly solve a multistep problem are more likely to succeed. A neuroscientist who scanned the brains of service dog candidates found that washouts had higher activity in the area associated with excitability.
Duke’s puppy kindergarten For 12 weeks a semester, a group of puppies arrives and lives at the biological sciences building that is home to the Canine Cognition Center (or in dorms with students). During the day, the puppies romp together in a room with dog beds, soft lighting, birch tree wall decals and a white noise machine that plays forest sounds. There is an artificial turf play area outdoors. The puppies are cared for and cuddled by 150 student volunteers, whittled down from 600 candidates. The puppies will go through 14 cognitive tests every two weeks from 8 weeks to 20 weeks old. At 16 weeks, according to Brian Hare, an evolutionary anthropologist and co-director of the center, a puppy’s brain is the equivalent of a 6-year-old child’s. Hare described a test to gauge a dog’s tendency to rely on its memory or a human’s gesture: A person hides a reward under a box as a dog watches. Then the human points to a second box, and the dog makes its choice. “There is no right answer,” Hare said. “And what you find is some dogs really rely on their memory and they completely ignore you, and other dogs really listen to you.” A yet-unpublished study found that puppies’ performance on some tests at 10 weeks mirrors how they do at 18 weeks, Hare said. The Duke project aims to get greater “resolution” on when these skills develop and how early they predict later success. Innate skills are not everything — the environment matters as well. So another aspect of puppy kindergarten is a socialization experiment. The Duke puppies are raised around one another and a team of people. Students can also visit and play with the puppies, with 4,000 doing so last fall. This exposes them to far more people than a typical service dog would see before their training beginning at the age of 18 months. TEMPORARY CLOSURE: The puppies for the spring 2020 semester had to be sent to live off campus at private homes when Duke was closed due to COVID-19.