20200830_NAT_BRIEFS

In-person election security briefings end
WASHINGTON — The nation’s top intelligence official has informed Congress that his office will no longer give in-person election security briefings on Capitol Hill, a move that raised concern among lawmakers Saturday about the public’s right to know about foreign interference in the upcoming presidential election.
President Donald Trump said National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe made the decision because the administration “got tired” of intelligence about election security leaking from Congress.
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said the idea that the national intelligence director’s office would stop briefing Congress on foreign threats to the U.S. election is “an outrage” and that written updates were “flatly insufficient.”
Extremists try to enter German parliament
BERLIN — Far-right extremists tried to storm the German parliament building Saturday following a protest against the country’s pandemic restrictions, but were intercepted by police and forcibly removed.
The incident occurred after a daylong demonstration by tens of thousands of people opposed to the wearing of masks and other government measures intended to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Police ordered the protesters to disband halfway through their march around Berlin after participants refused to observe social distancing rules, but a rally near the Brandenburg Gate took place as planned.
U.N. agency urges help for migrant ship
LONDON — The U.N. refugee agency urged European nations on Saturday to let in hundreds of migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea by humanitarian boats — including one sponsored by street artist Banksy.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization of Migration said more than 200 rescued refugees and migrants needed to immediately get off the nonprofit search-and-rescue ship MV Louise Michel, which they said was “currently far beyond its safe carrying capacity.” The bright pink ship was painted by renowned street artist Banksy, who released a video Saturday on Instagram confirming his involvement .
“Like most people who make it in the art world, I bought a yacht to cruise the Med,” he wrote in captions accompanying the video. “It’s a French Navy vessel we converted into a lifeboat because EU authorities deliberately ignore distress calls from non-Europeans.”
Columbia taking name off campus dorm
NEW YORK — Columbia University is taking the name of its medical school’s founder off of a campus dormitory because he owned slaves and once advertised a reward for the return of one who ran away.
Columbia President Lee Bollinger told students and faculty in a letter Friday that the university was not erasing Samuel Bard’s contributions to the school but that it became clear amid a global reckoning on racism and racist legacies that having a dorm named for him was not appropriate. The building, which is home to clinical students studying at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, was named for Bard when it opened in 1931.
