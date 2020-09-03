20200904_NAT_BRIEFS

Another IG installed at U.S. State Department
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has appointed a new temporary leader of the State Department’s internal watchdog office following the abrupt departure of a previous acting inspector general, creating another shuffle at an institution tasked with investigating alleged corruption and wrongdoing.
Matthew Klimow, the former U.S. ambassador to Turkmenistan, has accepted the new position on an acting basis, he said in a statement to The Washington Post.
The office has come under criticism from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his top aides as it continues investigations that have pointed out wrongdoing and misbehavior by political appointees at the department.
Pelosi says she was set up by Calif. hair salon
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says she was set up by a San Francisco salon where she was videotaped not wearing a face mask after getting her hair washed, in violation of the city’s coronavirus restrictions.
“This salon owes me an apology,” Pelosi said in response to questions from reporters at the end of a news conference Wednesday on the Democrats’ proposed coronavirus relief act that is stalled in the Senate. “It was clearly a setup. I take responsibility for falling for a setup by a neighborhood salon I’ve gone to for many years.”
The images prompted a torrent of criticism that Pelosi and other Democrats were hypocritical for placing restrictions on Americans that they themselves are unwilling to follow.
Cargo ship sinks off Japan; 42 crew aboard
TOKYO — Japanese rescuers were searching Thursday for a livestock ship that a survivor said sank with 42 crew members aboard during rough weather off a southern Japanese island, the coast guard said.
A Filipino crew member was rescued late Wednesday after Japanese naval surveillance aircraft spotted him wearing a life vest and waving while bobbing in the water.
The man, who is currently hospitalized but in good health, told rescuers that the Gulf Livestock went adrift when an engine stopped, then capsized after being hit by a powerful broadside wave and sank, coast guard regional spokesman Yuichiro Higashi said.
Suit seeks to return census date to Oct. 31
ORLANDO, Fla. — Any effort to extend the 2020 census beyond the end of September would be costly and burden the agency that runs it, government attorneys said in response to cities and civil rights groups who want another month to ensure that minority communities aren’t undercounted.
The U.S. Census Bureau already has taken steps to end field operations for the once-a-decade head count and some areas of the U.S. will wind down operations ahead of a new Sept. 30 deadline, the attorneys said in court papers filed this week in San Jose, Calif. The previous deadline was Oct. 31.
The census is used to determine how to distribute $1.5 trillion in federal funding and how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets.
The lawsuit, which asks a judge to restore the October deadline, argues that ending the census early will lead to an inaccurate count that overlooks minority communities.
