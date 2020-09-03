20200904_NAT_BRIEFS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another IG installed at U.S. State Department

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has appointed a new temporary leader of the State Department’s internal watchdog office following the abrupt departure of a previous acting inspector general, creating another shuffle at an institution tasked with investigating alleged corruption and wrongdoing.

Matthew Klimow, the former U.S. ambassador to Turkmenistan, has accepted the new position on an acting basis, he said in a statement to The Washington Post.

The office has come under criticism from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his top aides as it continues investigations that have pointed out wrongdoing and misbehavior by political appointees at the department.

Pelosi says she was set up by Calif. hair salon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says she was set up by a San Francisco salon where she was videotaped not wearing a face mask after getting her hair washed, in violation of the city’s coronavirus restrictions.