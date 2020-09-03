20200904_NAT_PERSON

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Martha’s Vineyard estate of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is being sold to a pair of nonprofits that plan on turning the property into conservation land open to the public, officials say.

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission and the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation have agreed to pay $27 million for Red Gate Farm in Aquinnah on the Massachusetts island, the groups said in a joint statement.

The sale is expected to close by Dec. 15. The purchase price will be paid over a four-year period. The property was put on the market last year for $65 million.

The Kennedy family is keeping 95 acres at the property, including their homes.

Red Gate Farm was a sheep farm and hunting cabin when Kennedy Onassis bought it in 1979. She died in 1994.

It has been maintained by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of Kennedy Onassis and President John F. Kennedy.

***

A court has granted Carol Burnett temporary custody of her teenage grandson as the boy’s mother struggles with substance abuse.