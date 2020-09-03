20200904_NAT_PERSON

The Martha’s Vineyard estate of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is being sold to a pair of nonprofits that plan on turning the property into conservation land open to the public, officials say.
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission and the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation have agreed to pay $27 million for Red Gate Farm in Aquinnah on the Massachusetts island, the groups said in a joint statement.
The sale is expected to close by Dec. 15. The purchase price will be paid over a four-year period. The property was put on the market last year for $65 million.
The Kennedy family is keeping 95 acres at the property, including their homes.
Red Gate Farm was a sheep farm and hunting cabin when Kennedy Onassis bought it in 1979. She died in 1994.
It has been maintained by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of Kennedy Onassis and President John F. Kennedy.
***
A court has granted Carol Burnett temporary custody of her teenage grandson as the boy’s mother struggles with substance abuse.
A Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday judge granted the 87-year-old Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, custody of her 14-year-old grandson Dylan West until Jan. 8.
The move came two weeks after Burnett and Miller filed for custody, saying that her daughter, Erin Hamilton, was struggling with addiction issues.
Burnett said in a statement that the move was for the boy’s “health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another.”
The judge’s ruling says Burnett and Miller may change Dylan’s home and school at least until a hearing in January.
Hamilton, a singer, is the youngest of the TV comedy legend’s three daughters.
— From wire reports