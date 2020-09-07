20200908_NAT_BRIEFS

Naked demonstrators gather to support Prude
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Naked except for “spit hoods” in a reference to the killing of Daniel Prude, several protesters sat outside Rochester’s police headquarters Monday morning to push for police accountability, local news outlets reported.
Photos and video showed the demonstrators, some with “Black Lives Matter” written on their backs, sitting silently with their hands behind them, on a rain-slicked street outside the city Public Safety Building. The Democrat & Chronicle reported that after a time, the demonstrators were given blankets and left in cars.
Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died after police found him running naked in a street March 23, put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a week later after he was taken off life support.
Bishop appointed for Minn. won’t take job
DULUTH, Minn. — A priest recently chosen by Pope Francis to become a bishop for a northern Minnesota diocese has resigned after an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor surfaced before he could take up his post.
The Vatican announced Monday without giving details that Francis had accepted the resignation of Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who was named by the pope in June to head the Duluth diocese. Mulloy was supposed to be elevated to bishop’s rank in an Oct. 1 ceremony in Duluth.
At the time of his appointment, Mulloy was serving as diocesan administrator in Rapid City, S.D. The Rapid City Diocese said in a statement that it received the allegation last month and that it dates to the 1980s. It said there have been no additional allegations of abuse involving Mulloy.
Tribes, others seeking new national monument
RENO, Nev. — Local tribes and national conservation groups are lobbying to establish a fourth national monument in southern Nevada that would preserve Indigenous cultural sites and critical environmental habitat.
The proposed Avi Kwa Ame national monument would protect nearly 600 square miles east of the Mojave Desert in southern Clark County.
The Wilderness Society, the National Parks Conservation Association and local tribes are working together to achieve the land designation, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.
Imprisoned Marine is pardoned by Duterte
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pardoned a U.S. Marine on Monday in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.
Duterte said he decided to pardon Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton because the Marine was not treated fairly after opponents blocked his early release for good conduct in detention.
A left-wing human rights group, Karapatan, immediately condemned the pardon as a “despicable and shameless mockery of justice and servility to U.S. imperialist interests.”
Pemberton was convicted of homicide and has been serving a prison term of six to 10 years.
— From wire reports