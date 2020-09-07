20200908_NAT_PERSON

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Activists are calling for a boycott of Disney’s live-action “Mulan” remake, citing a social media post from the lead actress in support of Hong Kong police.

Pro-Democracy activists from Hong Kong to Thailand highlighted a 2019 social media post by Liu Yifei, who stars as the title character, that voiced support for the police. They’re urging people to avoid the film, which launched on the Disney+ streaming platform on Friday.

“Because Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan,” Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong tweeted on Friday.

Liu reportedly shared a social media post in August 2019 amid widespread protests in the city, with the caption, “I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”

Liu, a native of China and with U.S. citizenship, toned down the rhetoric in a February interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s obviously a very complicated situation and I’m not an expert,” she said.

