20200908_NAT_PERSON

Activists are calling for a boycott of Disney’s live-action “Mulan” remake, citing a social media post from the lead actress in support of Hong Kong police.
Pro-Democracy activists from Hong Kong to Thailand highlighted a 2019 social media post by Liu Yifei, who stars as the title character, that voiced support for the police. They’re urging people to avoid the film, which launched on the Disney+ streaming platform on Friday.
“Because Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan,” Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong tweeted on Friday.
Liu reportedly shared a social media post in August 2019 amid widespread protests in the city, with the caption, “I support the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”
Liu, a native of China and with U.S. citizenship, toned down the rhetoric in a February interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s obviously a very complicated situation and I’m not an expert,” she said.
Prince Harry has repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home in Windsor intended for him and wife Meghan Markle before they gave up royal duties and moved to California.
A spokesman for the couple said Monday that Harry had made a contribution to the Sovereign Grant, the public money that goes to the royal family. He said the contribution “fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage,” near Queen Elizabeth II’s Windsor Castle home, west of London.
He said Frogmore Cottage will remain the home of Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when they visit the U.K.
They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, Calif., and last week announced a deal with Netflix to produce a range of films and series for the streaming service.
