20200915_MET_NATTEASER

HARRISONBURG — Jessica Reyes watched as stickers on floors guiding direction and distance went unheeded and unregulated during the days of her…
After years of trying, Richmond International Airport is finally getting some flights to the U.S. West Coast.
Colleges and universities have provided no shortage of reasons for cutting their sports teams. Fiscal restraints and Title IX compliance lead …
UVA hasn't had a positive test in months, but the Hokies have dealt with both positive tests and player quarantines due to contact tracing.
Clemson paid $119.15 to feed each player on Friday night alone, instead of using the team's on-campus dining hall.
The Virginia General Assembly is considering a bill to repeal qualified immunity for law enforcement officials. Even if it doesn’t pass the sp…
Instead of taking small steps to solve a big problem, the Virginia Senate passed a package of sweeping legislative reforms on Thursday that wo…
A recently hired corrections officer at Riverside Regional Jail has been arrested and charged with providing opioid drugs to prisoners within …
Virginia State Police have identified a woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 295 in Henrico County that also fatally injur…
As a bear lurked, hikers found a man's remains scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday, rangers said Saturday.