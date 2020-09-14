20200915_NAT_PEOPLE

Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, S.C., about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed. Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.

The record said Boseman, 43, died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Aug. 28.

The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.

Boseman, who played “Black Panther” in four Marvel movies and also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis, the record showed, and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized.

***

After opening a free grocery store earlier this year, country music star Brad Paisley and his wife are expanding their efforts to fight hunger in America.