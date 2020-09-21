20200922_MET_A1WILDLINES

 Skip to main content
adrift during summer’s final hours

A paddleboarder skimmed across the James River near Richmond’s Lee Bridge on Monday, the last day of summer. The autumnal equinox is Tuesday at 9:31 a.m. That’s when the sun’s rays fall directly on the Earth’s equator. Fall starts for the Northern Hemisphere in the astronomical sense, while spring begins for the Southern Hemisphere.

