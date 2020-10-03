20201004_NAT_BRIEFS

Mormon leaders urge end to racism, protest violence
SALT LAKE CITY — Top leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged members Saturday to root out racism and make the faith an “oasis of unity” while also decrying violence at recent racial injustice protests they said amounted to “anarchy.”
A church leader also offered guidance ahead of next month’s presidential election: peacefully accept the results.
The election advice from Dallin H. Oaks, the second-highest-ranking leader of the faith, came after President Donald Trump has refused to commit to accepting November’s results and tries to sow doubts about the voting process. Oaks didn’t mention Trump by name, but referenced teachings from church founder Joseph Smith for members to follow laws where they live.
Pope goes to Assisi for first post-lockdown outing
ASSISI, Italy — Pope Francis travelled to the tomb of his nature-loving namesake and signed an encyclical Saturday laying out his vision of a post-coronavirus world built on solidarity, fraternity and care for the environment.
In his first outing from Rome since late February, Francis celebrated Mass in the crypt of the Basilica of St. Francis in the Umbrian hilltop town of Assisi. After the service, Francis invited the translators of various editions of the encyclical up to the altar and signed the texts.
The document, “Fratelli Tutti” (“Brothers All”), is to be released to the public on Sunday, which is the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. It is in many ways expected to be a synthesis of the main priorities of Francis’ pontificate, such as greater solidarity with the poor, dialogue with others and care for God’s creation.
Like the rest of Italy, the Vatican locked down for nearly three months during the worst of the country’s outbreak, forcing the pope to cancel audiences and travel.
Tropical Storm Gamma drenches Yucatan region
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Gamma hit the resort-dotted coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula at near-hurricane force on Saturday, flooding streets, knocking down trees and stranding people trying to return from outlying islands.
The storm came ashore near Tulum with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph — 4 mph short of hurricane force, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. By the evening, winds had dipped to 60 mph, and it was centered about 60 miles north-northwest of Tulum, moving to the northwest at 8 mph. Forecasters said the biggest threat to the area, which recently reopened to tourism after a pandemic shutdown, was likely the torrential rain and possible flooding, with as much as 10 to 15 inches possible over the northeastern part of the peninsula.
Israelis protest against leader despite lockdown
TEL AVIV, Israel — Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in hundreds of locations across Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pressing ahead with their campaign against the Israeli leader on Saturday night after the government banned large, centralized demonstrations as part of a new coronavirus lockdown.
The protesters have been gathering outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem each week for over three months, demanding his resignation. After imposing a second nationwide lockdown to halt a raging coronavirus outbreak, the government last week passed a rule allowing people to protest only within 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) of their home.
In line with the new rules, organizers said that over 1,000 protests were held across the country. The protesters say Netanyahu should not serve as prime minister when he is on trial on corruption charges and accuse him of bungling the country’s coronavirus crisis. Israeli media reported attacks on protesters in several locations, including an alleged assault that left a 57-year old woman with a bloody face in Tel Aviv.
— From wire reports