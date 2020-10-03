20201004_NAT_PEOPLE

Even nearly 50 years after his death, Bruce Lee can still make ripples. From this summer’s ESPN documentary, “Be Water,” to Quentin Tarantino’s heavily criticized depiction of him in “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” the martial arts legend continues to captivate audiences.
That continues with “Warrior,” a Cinemax historical drama inspired by his original idea that premiered its second season Friday. A screen icon who struggled with racism, Lee is now influencing the careers of the mostly Asian cast as Hollywood faces a national reckoning on race and representation.
Leading man Andrew Koji credits the show with helping him land the role of Storm Shadow opposite Henry Golding in the upcoming “G.I. Joe” movie, “Snake Eyes.”
Koji plays the series’ titular warrior, Chinese immigrant Ah Sahm who arrives in 1870s San Francisco. “Game of Thrones” level carnage ensues. Instead of warring houses, there are warring Chinatown gangs known as tongs. The crime drama does not shy away from showing anti-Chinese racism — painfully relatable 150 years later in the COVID-19 era.
It remains unclear whether “Warrior” will get a third season. Cinemax decided earlier this year to stop producing original programming.
Lee died in 1973 at age 32 after an allergic reaction to pain medication.
***
Northern Ireland-born poet Derek Mahon, whose verse consoled many during the coronavirus pandemic, died last week at his home in Kinsale, southwest Ireland, after a short illness. He was 78.
One of his poems, “Everything Is Going to be Alright,” gained new fame when it was read at the end of Ireland’s main news program in March as the outbreak took hold. His description of looking out a window at dawn and reflecting that “the sun rises in spite of everything” struck a chord with many people.
Born in Belfast in 1941, Mahon studied at Trinity College Dublin and published his first collection, “Twelve Poems,” in 1965. He first drew major attention in 1968 with the collection “Night-crossing.” He went on to produce poems that combined classical allusion and vivid everyday detail, and explored history, conflict and personal demons. Some, including “A Disused Shed in County Wexford,” are among Ireland’s best-known verses.
Mahon is survived by his partner, Sarah Iremonger, and three children.
— The Associated Press