20201004_NAT_PEOPLE

Even nearly 50 years after his death, Bruce Lee can still make ripples. From this summer’s ESPN documentary, “Be Water,” to Quentin Tarantino’s heavily criticized depiction of him in “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” the martial arts legend continues to captivate audiences.

That continues with “Warrior,” a Cinemax historical drama inspired by his original idea that premiered its second season Friday. A screen icon who struggled with racism, Lee is now influencing the careers of the mostly Asian cast as Hollywood faces a national reckoning on race and representation.

Leading man Andrew Koji credits the show with helping him land the role of Storm Shadow opposite Henry Golding in the upcoming “G.I. Joe” movie, “Snake Eyes.”

Koji plays the series’ titular warrior, Chinese immigrant Ah Sahm who arrives in 1870s San Francisco. “Game of Thrones” level carnage ensues. Instead of warring houses, there are warring Chinatown gangs known as tongs. The crime drama does not shy away from showing anti-Chinese racism — painfully relatable 150 years later in the COVID-19 era.

It remains unclear whether “Warrior” will get a third season. Cinemax decided earlier this year to stop producing original programming.