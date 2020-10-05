20201006_NAT_BRIEFS

CDC reposts finding that virus can spread in droplets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially acknowledged Monday that coronavirus can spread through tiny aerosol droplets suspended in the air “for minutes to hours.”

The update means the Centers for Disease Control now concedes “some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air” some time after an infected person moves away.

Coronavirus “may be able to infect people who are farther than 6 feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space,” the CDC said Monday.

The agency said as much last month when it posted similar wording on its website before quickly retracting the statement, saying the update was posted by mistake. Officials said they scrubbed the draft language because they were worried it wasn’t clear enough and might lead some to believe tiny droplets played a larger role in transmission than evidence so far suggests.

