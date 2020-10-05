20201006_NAT_BRIEFS

CDC reposts finding that virus can spread in droplets
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially acknowledged Monday that coronavirus can spread through tiny aerosol droplets suspended in the air “for minutes to hours.”
The update means the Centers for Disease Control now concedes “some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air” some time after an infected person moves away.
Coronavirus “may be able to infect people who are farther than 6 feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space,” the CDC said Monday.
The agency said as much last month when it posted similar wording on its website before quickly retracting the statement, saying the update was posted by mistake. Officials said they scrubbed the draft language because they were worried it wasn’t clear enough and might lead some to believe tiny droplets played a larger role in transmission than evidence so far suggests.
3 killed at building site of high-rise in west Houston
HOUSTON — Three workers were killed Monday during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Houston, according to fire department officials.
The fire department said one injured worker was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
The agency said its rescue team is on the scene and working with an engineer at the site of the building, located near Interstate 10 on the city’s west side.
Authorities believed all other workers were accounted for but rescue crews were still working to ensure there were no other victims.
‘Hotel Rwanda’ figure set to be tried in joint proceeding
KIGALI, Rwanda — Prosecutors on Monday said they intend to hold a joint trial of Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” together with 16 prisoners alleged to be rebel fighters.
Rusesabagina, 66, is a founder of the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change, a coalition of opposition groups, which has an armed wing known as the National Liberation Front. The government accuses the rebel group of killing people in northern Rwanda.
In court last month, Rusesabagina admitted his ties to the rebels, but said the group was never meant to kill Rwandans.
Rwandan authorities said the rebel fighters to stand trial with Rusesabagina include two former spokesmen, now in detention in Kigali.
National Zoo confirms it: Panda born Aug. 21 is a boy
WASHINGTON — The National Zoo has confirmed that its 6-week old baby panda is a boy.
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where pandakeepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that was “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.
The still-unnamed baby, born Aug. 21, received a genetic test via cheek swab that confirmed the gender. Photos and videos released by the zoo show the baby, which was born pink, blind and nearly hairless, starting to take on the familiar black-and-white coloring.
British courts are struggling with ownership of gold haul
CARACAS, Venezuela — A British court on Monday threw into question who controls nearly $2 billion in Venezuelan gold sitting in a London bank vault amid a power struggle between President Nicolás Maduro and his leading rival.
The appeals court ruling set aside a British judge’s earlier decision granting control of the bullion to U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
Britain recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, while also holding diplomatic ties with Maduro. The appeals court has ordered a deeper investigation into the matter before either side is given access to the gold inside the Bank of England.
