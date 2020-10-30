20201031_NAT_BRIEFS

Pa. Guard is deployed in Philly after protests
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania National Guard arrived in Philadelphia on Friday following days of protests, store break-ins and ATM thefts after a Black man holding a knife was shot at 14 times by police, killing him.
The Guard is currently set to remain in the city through next week, officials said. Its mission is to help quell the unrest that began after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday. The mayor’s office said the city requested that the guard help with “the current situation and election preparation.”
Wallace’s death led the mayor to lock down the city with an overnight curfew that was later rescinded. There were no large-scale protest during the last two nights, and it’s not clear if the city is considering additional curfews or restrictions in the coming days.
Tanzanian president is called victor in election
Tanzania’s populist President John Magufuli has been declared the overwhelming winner of a second term amid allegations of widespread election fraud, while the ruling party won enough seats in parliament to change the constitution.
The national electoral commission late Friday said Magufuli received 12.5 million votes, or 84%, while top opposition candidate Tundu Lissu received 1.9 million, or 13%. Turnout was roughly 50%, with 14.8 million people voting after 29 million registered.
Lissu has rejected the vote while alleging “widespread irregularities” and called for peaceful demonstrations.
New D.C. cardinal wants wider view of ‘pro-life’
Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory, soon to become the Roman Catholic Church’s first Black cardinal from the United States, hopes the U.S. hierarchy can broaden its concept of “pro-life” so that other pressing issues can be considered top priorities along with opposition to abortion.
Gregory, in an interview Friday with The Associated Press, also endorsed proposals to include the history of Black Catholics in the U.S. as part of the curriculum in Catholic schools.
Earlier this year, amid nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice, some Black Catholics said the curriculum should be more honest about the church’s past links to slavery and segregation, and more detailed in portraying how Black Catholics persevered.
All U.S. Catholics “should know the full panoply of the heritage of Black people in the church,” Gregory said. “It’s not a full history until all the components have a rightful place in the telling of the story.”
2021 Rose Parade is canceled due to virus
PASADENA, Calif. — The 2021 Rose Parade has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but viewers will still get a show with a two-hour television special on New Year’s Day, organizers said. It was the first cancellation of the parade since 1945.
The Tournament of Roses Association said in a news release Thursday that the TV special will include “live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances,” highlights from past Rose Bowl football games and floats from past years. The Rose Bowl game is still on.
