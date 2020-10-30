20201031_NAT_BRIEFS

Pa. Guard is deployed in Philly after protests

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania National Guard arrived in Philadelphia on Friday following days of protests, store break-ins and ATM thefts after a Black man holding a knife was shot at 14 times by police, killing him.

The Guard is currently set to remain in the city through next week, officials said. Its mission is to help quell the unrest that began after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday. The mayor’s office said the city requested that the guard help with “the current situation and election preparation.”

Wallace’s death led the mayor to lock down the city with an overnight curfew that was later rescinded. There were no large-scale protest during the last two nights, and it’s not clear if the city is considering additional curfews or restrictions in the coming days.

Tanzanian president is called victor in election

Tanzania’s populist President John Magufuli has been declared the overwhelming winner of a second term amid allegations of widespread election fraud, while the ruling party won enough seats in parliament to change the constitution.