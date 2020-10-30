20201031_NAT_PERSON

“Full House” actor Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in California to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal, authorities said Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said she was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, Calif.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Prosecutors said Giannulli did not report to prison with Loughlin on Friday.

Plea deals worked out with the celebrity couple call for Loughlin to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, and Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of his “Jesus Christ Superstar” album with the first single from his latest musical, “Cinderella.”