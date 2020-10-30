20201031_NAT_PERSON

“Full House” actor Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in California to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal, authorities said Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said she was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, Calif.
In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Prosecutors said Giannulli did not report to prison with Loughlin on Friday.
Plea deals worked out with the celebrity couple call for Loughlin to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, and Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.
Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of his “Jesus Christ Superstar” album with the first single from his latest musical, “Cinderella.”
The rollicking song is called “Bad Cinderella” and is sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher, who will play the title character in what is being billed as a “complete reinvention of the classic fairytale.”
Fifty years ago this month, Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, unable to get any theaters to put on a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” switched the regular order and released a cast album first.
That led to interest and set Lloyd Webber on a steady course to musical and theatrical superstardom, with such shows as “Cats,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Evita.”
“Cinderella” features a brand-new score from Lloyd Webber with lyrics by David Zippel. Lloyd Webber hopes it will open next spring at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End. He’s already teased it with a social media video of the song “Far Too Late.”
— The Associated Press