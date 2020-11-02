20201103_NAT_PEOPLE

If anyone asks chef Marcus Samuelsson what African food tastes like, he has a ready answer: Have you ever had barbecue? Rice? Collard greens? Okra? Coffee?

“All of that food comes from Africa, has its roots in Africa,” says the Ethiopian Swedish writer and restaurateur. “Everyone has had African American dishes, whether they know it or not.”

Samuelsson is hoping to educate Americans and champion Black chefs in “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food” from Little, Brown and Co.’s Voracious imprint.

The book has 150 recipes inspired by Black chefs, writers and activists, and includes profiles of 26. The recipes celebrate the legacy of Africa, the influence of migration and integration, and where cutting-edge Black chefs are going next.

“When I look at American food and I look at the Black experience, we’ve done so much but almost got erased,” says Samuelsson, the chef of Harlem’s famed Red Rooster. “There’s never been a better time to tell those stories.”