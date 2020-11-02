20201103_NAT_PEOPLE

If anyone asks chef Marcus Samuelsson what African food tastes like, he has a ready answer: Have you ever had barbecue? Rice? Collard greens? Okra? Coffee?
“All of that food comes from Africa, has its roots in Africa,” says the Ethiopian Swedish writer and restaurateur. “Everyone has had African American dishes, whether they know it or not.”
Samuelsson is hoping to educate Americans and champion Black chefs in “The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food” from Little, Brown and Co.’s Voracious imprint.
The book has 150 recipes inspired by Black chefs, writers and activists, and includes profiles of 26. The recipes celebrate the legacy of Africa, the influence of migration and integration, and where cutting-edge Black chefs are going next.
“When I look at American food and I look at the Black experience, we’ve done so much but almost got erased,” says Samuelsson, the chef of Harlem’s famed Red Rooster. “There’s never been a better time to tell those stories.”
The book, with essays by Osayi Endolyn and recipe development by Yewande Komolafe, is a rich mix of stories and food, from citrus scallops with hibiscus tea to oxtail pepperpot with dumplings. As Samuelsson writes in the introduction: “This isn’t an encyclopedia. It’s a feast. And everyone’s invited.”
TV host Jeannie Mai is the latest celebrity contestant to leave “Dancing With the Stars.”
On Monday, Mai announced her exit from the ABC show after being diagnosed with an inflammatory condition called epiglottitis, which can restrict airflow to the lungs.
“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” the “Real” star’s message read. “I’m heartbroken that my ‘DWTS’ journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”
— From wire reports