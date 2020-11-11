20201112_NAT_BRIEFS

Eta weakens but still threatens Tampa area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Eta weakened again to a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon just hours after regaining hurricane strength as Florida braced for a second hit from the storm along the Gulf of Mexico coast near the heavily populated Tampa Bay region.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds decreased to around 70 mph off Florida’s southwest coast as it moved northward. Additional weakening was expected as Eta approaches the coast.
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a hurricane watch for a 120-mile stretch that includes Tampa and St. Petersburg. The storm has been in the Gulf of Mexico since crossing over South Florida on Sunday.
The Tampa Bay region is home to more than 3.5 million people across five coastal counties.
In Pakistan, U.S. says it’s sorry for retweet
ISLAMABAD — The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday apologized for retweeting an anti-government statement from an opposition leader who suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan would fall from power in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s election defeat.
“We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown the way out soon,” the tweet Tuesday by opposition lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal said, without naming Khan directly. The comment was retweeted Tuesday on the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad’s account.
In its tweet on Wednesday, the embassy said its Twitter account had been accessed without authorization.
“The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post,” it said.
Orlando set as a hub for new ‘flying cars’
ORLANDO, Fla. — The nation’s first regional hub for “flying cars” is being built in central Florida and once completed in five years, the vehicles will be able to take passengers from Orlando to Tampa in a half-hour, officials said Wednesday.
Tavistock Development Corp. said it was constructing a Jetsons-like aviation facility in Orlando’s Lake Nona area, the mixed-use planned community it built. Lake Nona already is home to several medical and research facilities.
The aircraft will be supplied by Lilium, a Germany-based aviation company that manufacturers the industry’s only five-passenger “electric vertical takeoff and landing” aircraft. At the moment, the Lilium Jets can travel up to 185 miles on a one-hour charge.
Rebels in Mozambique blamed in beheadings
MAPUTO, Mozambique — Reports of more than 50 beheadings by Mozambican Islamic rebels have raised international alarm over the new level of violence in the northern part of the country.
The killings mark a bloody turn in the three-year insurgency in Cabo Delgado province, prompting condemnations from the United Nations secretary-general and the presidents of France and Zimbabwe.
In the past two weeks, the extremists have seized nine towns in the Muidumbe district of Cabo Delgado, extending their range from the port of Mocimboa da Praia, which they have held since August, according to reports in local media.
— From wire reports