20201112_NAT_PEOPLE

Britney Spears fears her father and will not resume her career so long as he has power over it, her attorney said in court Tuesday.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend James Spears from his central role in the court conservatorship that has controlled his daughter’s life and career for 12 years as Britney Spears’ attorney Samuel D. Ingham III requested at the contentious hearing. But the judge said she would consider future petitions for his suspension or outright removal.
“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Ingham told the judge. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”
The pop star has been on an indefinite work hiatus since early 2019.
James Spears’ attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, defended what she said was his perfect record in his run as her conservator, which has seen her net worth go from in debt to well over $60 million.
A year after scoring a historic Oscar nomination for her breakout performance in Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” Yalitza Aparicio is taking on another major awards show: the Latin Grammys.
The Mexican and Indigenous actress has been tapped to emcee Latin music’s biggest night after original co-host Roselyn Sanchez dropped out due to an injury. The Latin Recording Academy announced Wednesday that Aparicio would take over hosting duties alongside actress Ana Brenda Contreras and singer Carlos Rivera.
No stranger to awards season, Aparicio made history last year as the first Indigenous Mexican performer to be nominated for lead actress after winning hearts as Cleo, a resilient housekeeper caring for a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City while enduring great personal loss.
The Latin Grammys telecast will air Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Univision. Aparicio, Rivera and Contreras will co-host the ceremony from Miami, and musical segments will be filmed from various locations .
— From wire reports