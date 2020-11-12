20201114_INS_GIANTSQUID

How giant? Giant squids are frequently exaggerated in size. Most examples of them have been bodies that have washed ashore, and those bodies can be bloated, exaggerating their size. They are usually measured by the size of their mantle, with the longest on record being 7.4 feet. The longest giant squid on record from fin to tentacle is 43 feet. Using beaks as a method to estimate their size, it is believed that they could reach lengths of 66 feet.

Live photos The first photos of a live giant squid were captured on Sept. 30, 2004, after the squid attacked a baited line on which dangled a remote camera. The footage captured off the coast of the Ogasawara Islands in Japan by Tsunemi Kubodera and Kyoichi Mori gave the first glimpse into the life of the mysterious giant squid. The animal struggled to free itself from the line and severed a tentacle that was used to identify it through DNA testing to confirm it as a Architeuthis. In 2006, the first video of a giant squid was captured after one was hooked and reeled to the surface. Finally, in 2012, the giant squid was filmed for the first time in its natural habitat utilizing a new underwater filming technique.