20201114_INS_GIANTSQUID

Anatomy
Arms (8)
Beak
Eye
Mantle
Funnel
Worldwide Giant squid live in all the oceans of the world and are frequently found near islands. They are believed to live in a wide range of water depths, from 900 to 3,300 feet deep, but that is based on sperm whale behavior.
Growth spurt It may be easy to assume that an animal that gets as large as the giant squid lives for a long time, but it is thought that they live only around five years and reproduce only once in that time.
Feeding tentacles (2)
Predator and prey As deep-sea predators, giant squid use their foot-wide eye to see in a low-light environment, and their long tentacles allow them to sneak up on prey and grab them at a distance with hundreds of barbed suckers that can be over an inch in diameter. They have never been observed feeding, but through examining the stomach contents of dead giant squid, they have been found to eat deepwater fish, squids and even other giant squids. While their size leaves them with few predators, evidence has suggested that sperm whales do feed on them. Beaks and the flesh of giant squids have been found in the stomach contents of sperm whales, and circular scars from the suckers of giant squid are found on the whales.
How giant? Giant squids are frequently exaggerated in size. Most examples of them have been bodies that have washed ashore, and those bodies can be bloated, exaggerating their size. They are usually measured by the size of their mantle, with the longest on record being 7.4 feet. The longest giant squid on record from fin to tentacle is 43 feet. Using beaks as a method to estimate their size, it is believed that they could reach lengths of 66 feet.
Live photos The first photos of a live giant squid were captured on Sept. 30, 2004, after the squid attacked a baited line on which dangled a remote camera. The footage captured off the coast of the Ogasawara Islands in Japan by Tsunemi Kubodera and Kyoichi Mori gave the first glimpse into the life of the mysterious giant squid. The animal struggled to free itself from the line and severed a tentacle that was used to identify it through DNA testing to confirm it as a Architeuthis. In 2006, the first video of a giant squid was captured after one was hooked and reeled to the surface. Finally, in 2012, the giant squid was filmed for the first time in its natural habitat utilizing a new underwater filming technique.
First sighting Until the first photographs of a live giant squid were taken in 2004, most of the known examples of it came from bodies washed ashore or found in the ocean. Not until the 1800s would the giant squid be identified as something more than just a mythical animal. The first reported sighting of a “gigantic sea serpent” was in 1848 by sailors aboard the HMS Daedalus off the coast of Africa. The sighting was widely circulated in British papers, although there were a multitude of opinions on what the creature actually was. In 1857, professor Japetus Steenstrup from Denmark, a naturalist who studied squids, determined that a giant squid existed based on stories of the animals having washed ashore and a beak as his physical evidence. Bodies found in 1861 and 1871 reinforced the existence of the squid. In 1874, the first photo of a giant squid was taken after the Rev. Moses Harvey purchased a dead one from a fisherman who accidentally caught it. It took over a hundred more years before the first photos and video of a living giant squid were captured.
Beast of legend
For over 2,000 years, some variation of a scary deep-sea creature resembling the giant squid has been represented in stories. The origins of the kraken likely have roots in real sightings of the giant squid. “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” by Jules Verne immortalized the giant squid as the villain of the novel when it was released in 1869. Disney created a person-operated version of the giant squid for the film adaptation of “20,000 Leagues” in 1954. And as recently as 2006, the beast appeared as the massive kraken capable of destroying entire ships in the second “Pirates of the Caribbean” film. In spite of its long history as a creature of myth, there was little evidence of its existence for much of its mythological history.
Size comparisons of sea life