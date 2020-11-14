20201115_NAT_PEOPLE

Britain’s Prince Charles celebrated his 72nd birthday Saturday following an eventful year that saw him contract the coronavirus and his son Prince Harry step down from official royal duties.

Gun salutes would normally be fired from London’s Green Park and the Tower of London for the heir to the throne’s birthday, but officials said the traditional ceremonies would not take place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, and wife Kate were among those wishing him a happy birthday on social media. The royal family’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Charles as a baby sitting on Queen Elizabeth II’s knee, while the account of Charles and wife Camilla shared a photo of him dressed in a kilt and smiling to the camera.

Charles, known as the Prince of Wales, is the queen’s eldest son. He became heir apparent at age 3, when his mother was crowned monarch in 1952.

