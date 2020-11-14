20201115_NAT_PEOPLE

Britain’s Prince Charles celebrated his 72nd birthday Saturday following an eventful year that saw him contract the coronavirus and his son Prince Harry step down from official royal duties.
Gun salutes would normally be fired from London’s Green Park and the Tower of London for the heir to the throne’s birthday, but officials said the traditional ceremonies would not take place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, and wife Kate were among those wishing him a happy birthday on social media. The royal family’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Charles as a baby sitting on Queen Elizabeth II’s knee, while the account of Charles and wife Camilla shared a photo of him dressed in a kilt and smiling to the camera.
Charles, known as the Prince of Wales, is the queen’s eldest son. He became heir apparent at age 3, when his mother was crowned monarch in 1952.
***
It took eight years and 13,000 donors including the likes of Barbra Streisand and Steven Spielberg, but the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has reached and exceeded its pre-fundraising goal. Academy Museum director and president Bill Kramer said the new museum has raised $388 million.
A donation from LAIKA, the film company behind “Coraline,” helped push the campaign over the finish line, adding to the contributions of many Hollywood studios, private individuals and companies. The largest single contribution came from Haim and Cheryl Saban, who gave $50 million.
The fundraising campaign was chaired by Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger and co-chaired by Annette Bening and Tom Hanks. Iger said in a statement that reaching the goal means “the way ahead is clear” to move full speed toward opening in the spring.
Located at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, the Academy Museum is set to open on April 30, five days after the 93rd Academy Awards. An inaugural exhibit will celebrate the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki.
— The Associated Press