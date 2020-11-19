20201120_NAT_BRIEFS

Judge halts federal execution of man
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A federal judge halted the scheduled execution Thursday of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive.
The ruling was handed down just hours before Orlando Hall was scheduled to die by lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute. He would be the eighth federal inmate put to death since the Trump administration resumed federal executions this year after a pause of nearly two decades without one.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said the execution must be put on hold as the court weighs constitutional questions raised by Hall’s attorneys, including concerns over the federal Bureau of Prisons’ protocols for executions.
Giannulli reports to prison in bribery case
BOSTON — Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli reported to prison on Thursday to begin serving his five-month sentence for bribing his daughters’ way into college, officials said.
Giannulli’s wife, “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin, is already behind bars for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme involving prominent parents and elite schools across the country. She began her two-month prison term late last month.
Giannulli, 57, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently, is in custody at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif., a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said. Loughlin, 56, is at the federal lockup in Dublin, Calif.
Brexit talks suspended due to COVID-19 case
BRUSSELS — As if the Brexit trade negotiations were not difficult enough, the coronavirus added a twist at a crucial stage on Thursday when top-level talks had to be suspended because an EU negotiator tested positive for COVID-19.
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that together with his U.K. counterpart, David Frost, “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period.”
Talks among lower-ranking officials will continue in the meantime. And once the top negotiators can resume meeting face to face, the talks should be back in London.
Time is running out, as the EU will need about four weeks to complete the approval process of any deal that is agreed upon.
Smithsonian closing museums, zoo again
WASHINGTON — In response to rising COVID-19 infection numbers, the Smithsonian Institution is indefinitely shutting down operations at all its facilities, effective Monday and affecting seven museums, plus the National Zoo.
The Smithsonian said in a statement that its “top priority is to protect the health and safety of its visitors and staff.” No reopening date is scheduled.
The decision comes at a time of rising speculation over whether the District of Columbia will tighten virus restrictions in the face of a nationwide spike. Local figures, both for the number of new positive tests and the government’s preferred metric of a seven-day rolling average per 100,000, are at their highest point since May.
— From wire reports