20201120_NAT_BRIEFS

Giannulli, 57, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently, is in custody at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif., a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said. Loughlin, 56, is at the federal lockup in Dublin, Calif.

Brexit talks suspended due to COVID-19 case

BRUSSELS — As if the Brexit trade negotiations were not difficult enough, the coronavirus added a twist at a crucial stage on Thursday when top-level talks had to be suspended because an EU negotiator tested positive for COVID-19.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that together with his U.K. counterpart, David Frost, “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period.”

Talks among lower-ranking officials will continue in the meantime. And once the top negotiators can resume meeting face to face, the talks should be back in London.

Time is running out, as the EU will need about four weeks to complete the approval process of any deal that is agreed upon.

Smithsonian closing museums, zoo again