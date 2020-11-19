20201120_NAT_PERSON

Carol Burnett is so glad we had this time together, as she sang in her signature song. Now, she’s added a lot more time, and a lot more songs, to be glad about.

Since its original 1967-78 run, most viewers have only seen heavily chopped versions of “The Carol Burnett Show.” Burnett told The Associated Press this week, “The problem was, when we went into syndication all those years ago, they cut it down to a half-hour, and all the music was cut out.”

But now, 65 episodes have been revived and expanded, most to their original hour length. They are streaming for the first time on services including Tubi and the Roku Channel.

***

Grammy winner Brandi Carlile has a memoir coming in April. Her publisher calls the book an “evocative and piercingly honest” journey through the life that has shaped her “very raw art.”

Crown announced Thursday that Carlile’s book is called “Broken Horses,” and that Carlile herself will read the audio edition. The 39-year-old singer-songwriter-instrumentalist is known for such songs as “The Story” and “The Joke” and for her album “By the Way, I Forgive You.”