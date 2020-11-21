20201122_NAT_PERSON

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to receive an International Emmy award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers this spring.
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, whose members include media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies, announced Friday it plans to present the award to the Democratic governor in a live-streamed show Monday.
International Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner said Cuomo is being honored with the Founders Award for using his 111 daily briefings to inform and calm the public. Previous recipients include former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey and director Steven Spielberg.
***
Bobby Brown addressed his son’s tragic death for the first time last week, saying Bobby Brown Jr.’s passing has “devastated” his family.
“There are no words to explain the pain,” the singer said in a statement issued by a family attorney and shared with the New York Daily News.
Bobby Jr. , 28, was having “flu-like symptoms” for a couple of days before he died at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The cause is under investigation, but the family does not believe he had COVID-19, according to TMZ. Foul play is not suspected.
Bobby Jr. was one of the Bobby Brown’s two children with longtime girlfriend Kim Ward. The couple ended their relationship in 1991, when Ward was two months pregnant with Bobby Jr.
His death comes five years after Brown’s daughter with Whitney Houston, 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina Brown, died months after being found unconscious in a bathtub with alcohol and cocaine in her system — a scene similar to Houston’s death in 2012.
***
First lady Melania Trump said Friday that artwork by Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi has been installed on the east terrace of the White House Rose Garden, which she renovated earlier this year.
— From wire reports