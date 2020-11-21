20201122_NAT_PERSON

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to receive an International Emmy award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers this spring.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, whose members include media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries and 500 companies, announced Friday it plans to present the award to the Democratic governor in a live-streamed show Monday.

International Academy President and CEO Bruce L. Paisner said Cuomo is being honored with the Founders Award for using his 111 daily briefings to inform and calm the public. Previous recipients include former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey and director Steven Spielberg.

***

Bobby Brown addressed his son’s tragic death for the first time last week, saying Bobby Brown Jr.’s passing has “devastated” his family.

“There are no words to explain the pain,” the singer said in a statement issued by a family attorney and shared with the New York Daily News.