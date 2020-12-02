20201205_INS_ANIMA

Sources: Academy Originals, The Associated Press, Disney, HowStuffWorks
The Mandalorian Released: 2019 Creature: Baby Yoda
Aliens Released: 1986 Director: James Cameron Creature: Alien Queen While most of the aliens were costumes worn by actors, the Alien Queen was on a completely different scale. At 14 feet tall, the queen was operated by two people internally for the arms. The head was built with motors and hydraulics and controlled by four other people. Another person controlled the tail.
The Terminator Released: 1984 Director: James Cameron Creature: Model 101/T-800 The villain of the first film, The Terminator, Model 101 or T-800, was created as a life-sized animatronic, an upper-torso puppet and individual body parts for certain shots. Originally Cameron thought they would need to rely on stop-motion for much of the Model 101’s appearances, but was convinced that a full-sized version could be successfully created and operated. Some stop-motion work was still used for the film.
Gremlins Released: 1984 Director: Joe Dante Creature: Mogwai, “Gizmo” Gizmo, the titular Mogwai from the “Gremlins” movie was a combination of puppets and animatronics. The small size of the Mogwai made them difficult to work with and their larger counterpart, the Gremlin which the Mogwai turned into when exposed to water, proved easier because of their size. Each animatronic had between one and 12 operators.
Jaws Released: 1975 Director: Steven Spielberg Creature: great white shark Nicknamed “Bruce” by Spielberg, the animatronic shark on Jaws was three separate variants and was notoriously difficult to work with. While it functioned well on land, the shark quickly malfunctioned once submerged. Bruce needed 14 operators when it was working, and was meant to be a large part of the film. The difficulty with the animatronic resulted in the film running behind and over budget. In the end Spielberg, cut much of the shark footage, making it more of an implied then explicit threat.
Jurassic Park Released: 1993 Director: Steven Spielberg Creature: Tyrannosaurus rex While all of the dinosaurs on “Jurassic Park” were puppets or animatronics, the most impressive one was the T. rex. Built as a full size reproduction, it was the largest animatronic creature at the time, but would be beat out by the Spinosaurus in “Jurassic Park III.” Capable of rasing itself 24 feet into the air, the T. rex weighed 4.5 tons and was 37 feet long. It took two years to create.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Released: 1982 Director: Steven Spielberg Creature: E.T. The E.T. character had multiple version for the film. There were puppets, full suits and an animatronic version. The animatronic E.T. was controlled by a team of 12 people that controlled separate parts of the creature. It was created at a cost of $1.5 million and took three months to make.
A growing field While the early animatronics introductions to film were small, it didn’t take long for the to grow in size.
Refining, marrying methods As CGI continued to get better, movies came to rely on it more and more to create fantastical worlds such as “Avatar,” directed by James Cameron, that featured a fully CGI world. Today there is a marrying of the practical effects work and the CGI work. In “The Last Jedi” the Yoda puppet was rebuilt for practical use and then CGI was used to enhance the effect. More recently Baby Yoda, from “The Mandalorian,” became an instant breakout character and pop culture phenomenon. The cute character was brought to life through animatronics, puppets and CGI.
Next up: computer generation Disappointed with some scenes of Jurassic Park, Stephen Spielberg was convinced to use some computer-generated imagery to help bring the dinosaurs to life. Impressed with the results, CGI would replace the stop-motion portions of the film. Of the 15 minutes of dinosaurs in the film, nine were done with practical effects and six were CGI, said John Rosengrant, a puppeteer for Jurassic Park, in the “The Making of Jurassic Park.” Jurassic Park was one of the first major motion pictures to push CGI to the forefront of movie making and would help usher in an era that would see the decline of practical effects, including animatronics.
It takes a village to create life Teams of people work to bring animatronic creations to life. A skeleton is constructed as an internal support frame. From wood to steel, the composition of the skeleton can be different depending on its expected use. Motors and pneumatic actuators are attached to the skeleton to move the animatronic creature, then an exterior is put over it. The exterior is composed of various material to achieve the desired look of a specific structure, such as acrylic for the eyes and silicone for the skin. Most of the monster-making projects would involve a 10-week schedule for a 25-35 person production crew, said visual effects artist John Cox in a 2014 Richmond Times-Dispatch article, “All the [little parts] of the crew and creatures are as critical as the others.”
Poppin onto the screen The first big screen film appearance for animatronics actually came in a small package. Disney’s 1964 “Mary Poppins” featured two animatronic birds, one was a robin held by Mary during “A Spoon Full of Sugar” and the second was Mary’s chatty parrot umbrella. After the film, Disney continued to expand its Audio-Animatronics by adding new exhibits to its theme parks.
Disney expands idea Designed for Disney theme parks, Audio-Animatronics, a trademarked version of animatronics, combined robots and speech to create unique attractions for guests. The first early attraction, “The Enchanted Tiki Room” located at Disneyland, was opened in 1963 and featured tropical animals that were animated to music. The first animatronics in film would make their debut the following year.
Art merges with technology
The term “animatronics” is a combination of the words animate and electronics which aptly describes what they are: a robotic skeleton covered in a costume that is then controlled by a computer or puppeted by people. While modern animatronics have origins in the 1939 New York World’s Fair, where a robot dog and horse were on display, the history of automata extends back to ancient Greece.