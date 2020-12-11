20201212_NAT_BRIEFS

Tycoon in Hong Kong charged under new law
HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and longtime backer of Hong Kong’s struggle for democracy, could face life in prison after he was charged Friday with “collusion with a foreign country” under Beijing’s new national security law.
Earlier this week in Beijing, authorities leveled another apparent blow against Western media outlets with the detention of a Bloomberg News employee held on suspicion of endangering national security.
Lai, who was arrested by investigators in August, is the fourth and highest-profile person charged under the security law, which seeks to eradicate dissent in Hong Kong by curtailing constitutional rights, including free speech.
For now, Weinstein will remain in prison in N.Y.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein will remain in a New York prison for now after his lawyers and prosecutors agreed Friday to postpone efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges.
Weinstein appeared via video from prison before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, who, because of the worsening pandemic, agreed to postpone Weinstein’s extradition hearing until April 9.
Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in New York City earlier this year on charges of rape and sexual assault against two women.
Cuba will use one peso in economic reforms
Cuba will end its decades-old dual currency system and have a single unified exchange rate of 24 pesos per $1 from January, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.
Streamlining the currency system will put the country on a sounder footing “to go ahead with the transformations that we need to update our economic and social model,” Diaz-Canel said in a televised speech late Thursday, accompanied by former president Raul Castro.
The socialist economy has been hurt by the slump in tourism income since the pandemic began, and was already suffering under the U.S. embargo.
The unification of the currencies is part of a wider reform package which the government has said will also include modification of salaries, prices and subsidies.
Argentine abortion bill advances in legislature
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Lawmakers in Argentina’s lower house on Friday passed a bill that would legalize elective abortions to the 14th week of pregnancy, a proposal from President Alberto Fernández in response to long-sought demands from women’s rights activists in the homeland of Pope Francis.
The bill still needs approval from the Senate in a debate expected before the end of the year.
The proposed law was approved in a 131-117 vote with six abstentions after a marathon debate that extended from Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. Some of its backers were lawmakers in the opposition.
Demonstrators in favor of decriminalizing abortion, who had spent the night outside the congress building in Buenos Aires, erupted with joy and embraced each other as they listened to the parliamentary speaker reading the vote’s results on screens.
