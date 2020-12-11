20201212_NAT_PERSON

A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who just graduated is thanking rap artist Nicki Minaj for paying his tuition.
Three years ago, someone on Twitter reached out to Minaj with a request for the musician to help pay for college. Minaj agreed — on condition they show her perfect marks.
A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, including Artavion Cook. He asked on Twitter if she could help pay his current outstanding balance of $1,300. She did, and this week Cook graduated with a bachelor’s in science in biology. “This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday!” he tweeted.
FKA twigs has filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, claiming the actor mentally and physically abused her during a “living nightmare” relationship. In a complaint submitted Friday to Los Angeles County Superior Court, the musician and actress, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, says LaBeouf, 34, mounted a “charm offensive” at first but then started “belittling her and berating he” once they moved in together in October 2018 and became “increasingly violent.”
Attempts to reach LaBeouf’s publicist were not immediately successful.
Minnesota’s family-friendly folk duo the Okee Dokee Brothers have asked Grammy Awards organizers to remove their name from the nominations list for best children’s album due to what they see as a lack of inclusivity.
“We can’t in good conscience benefit from a process that has — both this year and historically — so overlooked women, performers of color, and most especially Black performers,” the Okee Dokees wrote in an open letter to the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. They were among three of the five acts up for this year’s kids music award who signed the letter asking to be removed from the category, including two other white male acts, Dog on Fleas and Alastair Moock.
