20201212_NAT_PERSON

A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who just graduated is thanking rap artist Nicki Minaj for paying his tuition.

Three years ago, someone on Twitter reached out to Minaj with a request for the musician to help pay for college. Minaj agreed — on condition they show her perfect marks.

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, including Artavion Cook. He asked on Twitter if she could help pay his current outstanding balance of $1,300. She did, and this week Cook graduated with a bachelor’s in science in biology. “This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday!” he tweeted.

***

FKA twigs has filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, claiming the actor mentally and physically abused her during a “living nightmare” relationship. In a complaint submitted Friday to Los Angeles County Superior Court, the musician and actress, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, says LaBeouf, 34, mounted a “charm offensive” at first but then started “belittling her and berating he” once they moved in together in October 2018 and became “increasingly violent.”