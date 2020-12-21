20201222_NAT_PERSON

Sir David Attenborough is a globetrotter, discovering far-flung lands and exotic species for TV audiences since the 1950s. The pandemic may have kept him at his west London home for much of 2020, but it hasn’t stopped the legendary host from continuing his work to get the world to act on climate change.

Attenborough recorded one of his trademark voiceovers — warm, calm and full of contagious fascination for the natural world — for the new BBC and Discovery series “A Perfect Planet.”

The premise of the series, which was shot in 31 countries, is a celebration of why Earth is such the ideal environment for so many species to live and co-exist. Different episodes look at the essential roles played by the sun, ocean, volcanoes, weather and, of course, humans.

“A Perfect Planet” launches the new service discovery+ on Jan. 4 and is showing on the U.K.’s BBC One and Canada’s BBC Earth on Jan. 3.

