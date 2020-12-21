20201222_NAT_PERSON

Sir David Attenborough is a globetrotter, discovering far-flung lands and exotic species for TV audiences since the 1950s. The pandemic may have kept him at his west London home for much of 2020, but it hasn’t stopped the legendary host from continuing his work to get the world to act on climate change.
Attenborough recorded one of his trademark voiceovers — warm, calm and full of contagious fascination for the natural world — for the new BBC and Discovery series “A Perfect Planet.”
The premise of the series, which was shot in 31 countries, is a celebration of why Earth is such the ideal environment for so many species to live and co-exist. Different episodes look at the essential roles played by the sun, ocean, volcanoes, weather and, of course, humans.
“A Perfect Planet” launches the new service discovery+ on Jan. 4 and is showing on the U.K.’s BBC One and Canada’s BBC Earth on Jan. 3.
***
Ariana Grande has announced she is engaged in a series of photos of her and her fiance and her engagement ring.
The “Rain on Me” singer posted the photos of her cuddling with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, on Instagram on Sunday. Grande included a close-up shot of the ring in the post, which was captioned “forever n then some.”
Grande released her latest studio album, “Positions,” in November. On Monday, Netflix will release a behind-the-scenes movie on her “Sweetener” world tour, titled “excuse me, i love you.”
***
Chicago’s South Side comes alive through the writings of Gabriel Bump’s debut novel, “Everywhere You Don’t Belong,” which has earned him recognition as the 2020 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence.
The nationally acclaimed award, which recognizes outstanding work from African American fiction writers, is in its 14th year and comes with a $15,000 prize given by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. Bump will receive the award in a virtual ceremony Jan. 28.
— The Associated Press