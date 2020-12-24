20201225_NAT_BRIEFS

However, a summary indictment was issued against his state-paid first secretary, who heads a political support group for Abe, over irregularities on funds reports.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad filed the summary indictment regarding Hiroyuki Haikawa at the Tokyo Summary Court, over a suspected violation of the Political Funds Control Law related to the dinners hosted by Abe. Two others, including the treasurer of a support group for Abe based in Shimonoseki, were not charged due to insufficient evidence.

La. high court moves statue of chief justice

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court has moved a statue of Edward Douglass White Jr. from its front steps. White was the ninth U.S. chief justice and was the only Louisianan ever on the U.S. Supreme Court until Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation this year. He also fought for white supremacy and upheld racial segregation laws.

Protesters and most members of the New Orleans City Council have called for removing the larger-than-life statue.

The statue was moved from its pedestal on Wednesday and a court spokesman said it will be placed indoors, near the court’s museum, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.