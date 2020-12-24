20201225_NAT_BRIEFS

U.S. plans consulate in Western Sahara region
WASHINGTON — The State Department said Thursday the United States will open a consulate in Western Sahara following President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed region.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the process of opening the facility has begun. That involves finding and securing a suitable property for a mission before personnel are hired. It was not immediately clear when or where it would be open but until then Pompeo said the U.S. Embassy in Rabat would operate a virtual consulate to serve Western Sahara.
Recognizing Western Sahara was a reversal of decades of U.S. policy and the move has been heavily criticized, not least by those in Western Sahara, who have fought for independence and want a referendum on the territory’s future. The region is believed to have considerable offshore oil deposits and mineral resources.
Japanese prosecutors decide not to indict Abe
TOKYO — Prosecutors decided Thursday not to indict former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe due to insufficient evidence over alleged political funding violations related to dinners held on the eve of cherry blossom viewing parties.
However, a summary indictment was issued against his state-paid first secretary, who heads a political support group for Abe, over irregularities on funds reports.
The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad filed the summary indictment regarding Hiroyuki Haikawa at the Tokyo Summary Court, over a suspected violation of the Political Funds Control Law related to the dinners hosted by Abe. Two others, including the treasurer of a support group for Abe based in Shimonoseki, were not charged due to insufficient evidence.
La. high court moves statue of chief justice
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court has moved a statue of Edward Douglass White Jr. from its front steps. White was the ninth U.S. chief justice and was the only Louisianan ever on the U.S. Supreme Court until Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation this year. He also fought for white supremacy and upheld racial segregation laws.
Protesters and most members of the New Orleans City Council have called for removing the larger-than-life statue.
The statue was moved from its pedestal on Wednesday and a court spokesman said it will be placed indoors, near the court’s museum, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Court spokesman Robert Gunn did not say why the statue is being moved, only that the justices decided unanimously that it should be.
20 dead, 20 missing off coast of Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia — About 20 African migrants were found dead Thursday after their smuggling boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea while trying to reach Europe, Tunisian authorities said. Five survivors were rescued and the Tunisian navy is searching for up to 20 others still believed missing.
Tunisian coast guard boats and local fishermen found and retrieved the bodies in the waters off the coastal city of Sfax in central Tunisia, said Defense Ministry spokesman Mohamed Ben Zekri.
