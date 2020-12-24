20201225_NAT_PERSON

John “Ecstasy” Fletcher, cofounder of the early New York hip-hop group Whodini, who used electro-funk and R&B influences to expand the new genre into a commercially potent force, died Wednesday at age 56.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

“’One Love’ to one of Hip Hop’s Greatest! There will never be another,” his bandmate Jalil Hutchins said in a statement.

Fletcher was born in Brooklyn and grew up in the Wyckoff projects. Whodini came of age in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, alongside Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Afrika Bambaataa and Kurtis Blow, some of the first acts to take an emergent hip-hop culture of DJ-driven street parties and gain notice in the wider music industry. Whodini’s sound — synth-driven with a hook-heavy mix of singing and rapping — would influence generations of acts and become prime sample material for Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle and Nas.

***