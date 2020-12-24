20201225_NAT_PERSON

John “Ecstasy” Fletcher, cofounder of the early New York hip-hop group Whodini, who used electro-funk and R&B influences to expand the new genre into a commercially potent force, died Wednesday at age 56.
The cause of death was not immediately known.
“’One Love’ to one of Hip Hop’s Greatest! There will never be another,” his bandmate Jalil Hutchins said in a statement.
Fletcher was born in Brooklyn and grew up in the Wyckoff projects. Whodini came of age in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, alongside Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Afrika Bambaataa and Kurtis Blow, some of the first acts to take an emergent hip-hop culture of DJ-driven street parties and gain notice in the wider music industry. Whodini’s sound — synth-driven with a hook-heavy mix of singing and rapping — would influence generations of acts and become prime sample material for Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle and Nas.
***
Leslie West, an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several ‘70s rock anthems including “Mississippi Queen” with the band Mountain, has died. He was 75.
His spokesman Steve Karas said West died Wednesday in Palm Coast, Fla. Karas said West died from cardiac arrest after being rushed to the hospital. West battled with health issues in the past few years. In 2011, his lower right leg was amputated in a life-saving operation related to his diabetes.
Rockers like Gene Simmons and Slash showed support for West on social media a day before his death when it was clear he was in dire condition. Paul Stanley called West a “gentle man and guitar hero” on Twitter.
West began his music career in the mid-60s with The Vagrants with his brother Larry West Weinstein, who played bass. The band known as a blue-eyed soul group had a minor hit with “I Can’t Make a Friend” and covered Otis Redding’s “Respect” in 1967.
Mountain’s song “Long Red” became popular among multiple hip-hop artists including Jay-Z, Kanye West and Nas, who sampled the single.
