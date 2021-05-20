 Skip to main content
2020's hurricane season brought two storms in May
The 2020 hurricane season was already active by this point on the calendar. Tropical Storm Arthur grazed the Outer Banks from May 16 to May 19. Tropical Storm Bertha briefly came along one week later on May 27. Both spread minor rainfall into our region.

