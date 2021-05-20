2020's hurricane season brought two storms in May

The 2020 hurricane season was already active by this point on the calendar. Tropical Storm Arthur grazed the Outer Banks from May 16 to May 19. Tropical Storm Bertha briefly came along one week later on May 27. Both spread minor rainfall into our region.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
