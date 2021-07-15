2021 keeping pace with the trend toward warmer nights

Thursday should be Richmond’s 22nd day of 2021 with a low at or above 70. That year-to-date pace is near the top 10. An average 20th-century year had 32 such lows, but nights keep trending warmer. Yearly counts in the 2010s ranged from 41 to a record-high 73.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today