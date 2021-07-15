 Skip to main content
2021 keeping pace with the trend toward warmer nights
Thursday should be Richmond’s 22nd day of 2021 with a low at or above 70. That year-to-date pace is near the top 10. An average 20th-century year had 32 such lows, but nights keep trending warmer. Yearly counts in the 2010s ranged from 41 to a record-high 73.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

