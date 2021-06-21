 Skip to main content
2021 on track for a high global temperature, but not the highest
2021 on track for a high global temperature, but not the highest

The global mean temperature so far in 2021 makes it “virtually certain” this will be one of the 10 hottest years of the industrial era, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But for now, this year is unlikely to break into the top five.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

