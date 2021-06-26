2021 still ahead on 90-degree days, with more coming soon

So far, 2021 is up to 15 days at or above 90 degrees at Richmond International Airport. That’s a few more than usual, and the fastest year-to-date pace since 2015. Last year only had seven such days by June 26. But in 2010, we already had 23 days in the 90s.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
