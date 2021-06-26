 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 still ahead on 90-degree days, with more coming soon
0 Comments

2021 still ahead on 90-degree days, with more coming soon

  • 0

So far, 2021 is up to 15 days at or above 90 degrees at Richmond International Airport. That’s a few more than usual, and the fastest year-to-date pace since 2015. Last year only had seven such days by June 26. But in 2010, we already had 23 days in the 90s.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News