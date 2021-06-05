 Skip to main content
2021 trending down for floods so far, but not for storms
Thursday’s storms left spotty wind damage in the Piedmont, mainly north of Louisa County. Statewide, this year is similar to 2020’s pace for severe thunderstorm warnings: 170 through Friday morning. But year-to-date flash flood warnings (10) are down from 2020 (21).

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

