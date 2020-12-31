20210101_NAT_BRIEFS

Microsoft: Hackers viewed source code
Microsoft said Thursday in a blog post that hackers tied to a massive intrusion of dozens of U.S. government agencies and private companies sneaked further into its systems than previously thought, although the intrusion doesn’t appear to have caused any additional harm.
The company said the hackers were able to view some of the code underlying Microsoft software, but weren’t able to make any changes to it. Microsoft played down any risk associated with the additional intrusion. Likewise, Microsoft said it doesn’t rely on keeping program code secret as a security measure and instead assumes that adversaries have seen its code and uses other defensive measures to frustrate attacks.
Back pain causes pope to skip ceremonies
VATICAN CITY — A back condition has forced Pope Francis to skip New Year’s ceremonies at St. Peter’s Basilica, a Vatican spokesman said Thursday.
Francis was suffering from “painful sciatica” and could not preside at an hour-long, year-end prayer service Thursday evening, spokesman Matteo Bruni said. The pope also won’t celebrate Mass in the basilica n New Year’s Day for the same reason, he said.
Sciatica is a form of pain in the lower body caused by compression or irritation on nerve roots or on the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower spine down the thigh.
Hong Kong mogul Lai returned to custody
HONG KONG — Hong Kong media mogul and democracy activist Jimmy Lai, who was released on bail from prison last week, will return to custody, Hong Kong’s Supreme Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday.
The prosecutor had requested a re-examination of the Supreme Court’s decision to grant Lai bail. The 73-year-old tycoon was charged with fraud in early December and shortly afterward with violating Hong Kong’s security law. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison. His actual trial is scheduled to continue on April 16.
Lai founded pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily as well as media and publishing company Next Digital.
White House moves to freeze some aid
WASHINGTON — The White House is preparing to temporarily freeze some foreign aid during President Donald Trump’s final days in office, two people with knowledge of the planning said, slowing down funds already approved by Congress.
The Trump administration can’t unilaterally cancel the funding, but it can bog the process down by asking Congress to claw the money back. Lawmakers will likely reject this request, but the act of asking Congress to recoup the money allows the White House to freeze it until Trump leaves office on Jan. 20.
The move to freeze the money was conveyed in a notice this week from the White House Office of Management and Budget to U.S. government officials who work on foreign aid programs. The OMB officials told the agencies that the White House was working on a package of spending freezes, the two people said on condition of anonymity to discuss internal communications. More details on exactly which items would be frozen are expected in the coming days.
— From wire reports