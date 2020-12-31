20210101_NAT_PERSON

Only one project lured two-time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson back to the screen after an absence of 25 years: “Elizabeth Is Missing.”

The 90-minute film is a mystery but so much more — a powerful and moving look at dementia, a pressing emotional and financial issue for many nations with aging populations. Jackson plays a woman lost in the fog between the past and present.

“This is something that as a society, we have to look at seriously,” the actor told The Associated Press by phone from England. “It’s a big black hole.”

The film aired in the UK in 2019 to great acclaim. American viewers get a chance to see it starting Sunday via Masterpiece on PBS.

Jackson, 84, plays the role of Maud, who is in the throes of Alzheimer’s disease. Viewers meet her just as she is insisting she find out what has happened to her friend, Elizabeth, who seems to have vanished. This disappearance becomes linked in her mind with a much older one — of her sister in 1949.

Jackson, who picked up Academy Awards for 1971’s “Women In Love” and 1974’s “A Touch of Class,” swapped film and TV for politics in 1992 when she became a Labour Member of Parliament.

***