20210101_NAT_PERSON

Only one project lured two-time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson back to the screen after an absence of 25 years: “Elizabeth Is Missing.”
The 90-minute film is a mystery but so much more — a powerful and moving look at dementia, a pressing emotional and financial issue for many nations with aging populations. Jackson plays a woman lost in the fog between the past and present.
“This is something that as a society, we have to look at seriously,” the actor told The Associated Press by phone from England. “It’s a big black hole.”
The film aired in the UK in 2019 to great acclaim. American viewers get a chance to see it starting Sunday via Masterpiece on PBS.
Jackson, 84, plays the role of Maud, who is in the throes of Alzheimer’s disease. Viewers meet her just as she is insisting she find out what has happened to her friend, Elizabeth, who seems to have vanished. This disappearance becomes linked in her mind with a much older one — of her sister in 1949.
Jackson, who picked up Academy Awards for 1971’s “Women In Love” and 1974’s “A Touch of Class,” swapped film and TV for politics in 1992 when she became a Labour Member of Parliament.
***
Ken Jennings, tapped by some as the man most likely to take over for the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, is doing some end-of-the-year apologizing.
“Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen,” the winningest “Jeopardy!” contestant ever tweeted this week, kicking off a thread on the topic.
One of his crass tweets: “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair,” posted in 2014, was seen as ableist and insulting. It led to wheelchair users on Twitter posting selfies and using hashtags including #DisabledAndCute and #HotPersonInAWheelchair.
But now the “Jeopardy!” GOAT is apparently owning his mistakes — in what commenters say may be part of his path toward earning the permanent host job.
— From wire reports