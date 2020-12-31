20210102_INS_SUGAR

Sugar alternatives As demands for sugar grew, so did the methods of refining sugar from other plants. The sugar beet In the mid-1700s, Prussia sponsored an experiment that discovered a method of isolating sugar from beets that was identical to cane sugar. As a crop, the sugar beet expanded across Europe. The industry took off, fueled by conflict between France and Britain (which cut off sugar to the former). By the 1880s, the beet accounted for 50% of the world’s sugar production. It was introduced to the U.S. in the 1830s. Corn Syrup High-fructose corn syrup has become ubiquitous as a sweetener in the United States. To make the high-fructose version, corn syrup, created by breaking down corn starch, is further processed by converting the glucose in the syrup into fructose. A combination of factors, including subsidies on corn and import tariffs on sugar, has contributed to the rise of high-fructose corn syrup as the industrial sweetener in the U.S., as it is cheaper to produce than many alternatives. The consumption of it in the U.S. has declined since peaking at 37.5 pounds per person year in 1999.
Not just for the elite The slave trade was partly driven by demand for labor to grow, harvest and refine sugar, but that, in turn, was driven by an ever-increasing demand to consume it. In 1700, the average person in Britain consumed 4 pounds of sugar per year, but that jumped to 18 pounds by 1800. The American colonies had also developed a sweet tooth. And while it was still limited early in the newly formed United States, consumption was already picking up. In the early 1820s, the average American consumed about 6 pounds of sugar per year. By 1838, that consumption hit 10 pounds per year, 20 pounds in 1852 and over 40 by 1900. By the 1990s, Americans were consuming over 100 pounds of sugar per year.
Sugar and slavery As various counties established colonies in the West Indies and on the mainland Americas, sugar cane became a staple crop. By the mid-1500s, there were thousands of sugar mills. These mills helped to drive the trans-Atlantic slave trade, with a demand for labor to work in the fields and the mills. The trade accelerated and there were upward of 20,000 slaves being brought across the Atlantic each year by the late 1700s. The trade formed a triangle across the ocean where slaves would be picked up off the African coast and brought to the Caribbean to be traded for sugar, among other goods. The sugar would then be transported to New England, where it would be refined into other commodities, and then transported to Europe for sale. The value of sugar at the time was still high and it became the most valuable import to Europe and remained so into the 1800s as demand continued to increase.
A print shows sugar cane processing, probably in the West Indies, with a white overseer directing.
Current intake
24% of added sugar consumed daily comes from sugar-sweetened beverages. Soda is the biggest contributor, constituting 16% out of the 24%.
270 calories Average intake of added sugar each day by Americans. More than 13% out of a daily recommended diet of 2,000 calories.
63% of Americans consume more sugar than recommend in their daily intake.
From medicine to spice As sugar spread out of New Guinea and into India, where it was refined into granules, it continued to make its way west, but when it was first introduced to the Greeks and Romans, it was seen as a medicine. As production in the Middle East became more common, the availability of sugar as a spice expanded. The plant was introduced throughout Southern Europe, but its availability remained limited and it was among the most expensive spices into the 1400s, even as new production methods were introduced. Sugar cane would continue to expand toward the west and would be introduced to the New World by Christopher Columbus during his second expedition in 1493. After being planted in current-day Haiti, it would quickly become the main export crop of the region. However, the expansion of sugar cultivation and the trade that came with it also had sinister ramifications.
On the cane Saccharum officinarum, commonly called sugar cane, is a perennial grass and one of four types used in sugar production. It grows in clumps up to 16 feet high and has the highest calorie to unit of cultivation ratio of any plant. Cultivations of it began 8,000 years ago in New Guinea, where the stems were chewed on to get to the sweet juice the plant produces. The first refined versions of it were created in India over 2,000 years ago. Besides sugar, the plant can also be used to create ethanol, and the byproducts are used to feed livestock.
Modern health New guidelines The 2020-25 dietary guidelines outlined some new suggestions for sugar consumption, although some scientists say they do not go far enough. The most significant change is the recommendation that a child under 2 years old should get no added sugar in their diets. The contention centers on adults, where the guidelines continue to recommend getting less than 10% of calories from sugar per day. Scientific advisers had recommend lowering that limit to 6%.
Hawaii 500 A.D.
Texas 1820
Florida 1767
Haiti 1493
Canary Islands 1425
Spain 800 A.D.
Egypt 600 A.D.
Persia 500 A.D.
India 1000 B.C.
China 1200 B.C.
New Guinea 6000 B.C.
The first domestication of sugar began in New Guinea and slowly spread across the world.
Sugar takes over the world
As new guidelines for nutrition are rolled out for the United States, sugar is again a target for reduction. Issued every five years by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of Health and Human Services, the guidelines are an important road map for consumers and doctors. While it is no secret that the United States has quite a sweet tooth, the history of sugar and humanity stretches back over 8,000 years and was once considered a fine spice before becoming a common commodity.