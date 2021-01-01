20210102_MET_NATTEASER
Two more inmates, one more staff member dies as record number of active COVID-19 cases continue to grow in prisons
Two more inmates and one more staff member have died from COVID-19 in recent days and nearly 7,000 of 24,700 state inmates have now tested pos…
A lot of people are a little afraid to go to the dentist, and some are very afraid. But Carla Trost was the kind of hygienist who could put th…
The driver of a truck was missing Tuesday after his vehicle plunged into the Chesapeake Bay from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
18 commercial properties along two blocks of Sheppard St. in the Museum District sold for $4.7 million
A portfolio of properties along North Sheppard Street in Richmond’s Museum District that have been under the same owner for decades has sold f…
DUMFRIES — Caesar’s Palace it’s not, but for the first time Northern Virginia is getting in on the expansion of gambling that has been spreadi…
Chesterfield man among first to be convicted under new Va. law that boosts penalty for leaving gun near child
A Chesterfield County man who had his gun rights restored in June has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accid…
A new law is going into effect on Jan. 1 that prohibits drivers from holding a phone while driving.
15 years after their murders, the Harvey family's love for the arts continues with grants to local nonprofits
Fifteen years after the murders of the Harvey family in their South Richmond home, their memory still lives on through grants to local nonprofits.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican and doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and has since recovered, posted in a Twitter video: “It just, just, just, just brings home COVID can kill. For most folks it doesn't, but it truly can. So, as you remember Luke, his widow, his children in your prayers, remember as well to be careful with COVID.”