20210103_NAT_PERSON

Claude Bolling, the French pianist, composer and arranger who attained a worldwide following through his melodic blend of jazz and classical influences and stayed on the Billboard classical charts for more than a decade with his 1975 album “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano,” has died.
Bolling’s representatives announced on his website that he died Tuesday in Garches, France, at age 90. A cause of death was not provided.
A lifelong admirer of Duke Ellington, the Cannes native was a professional musician by his teens and over the following decades would perform with everyone from Lionel Hampton to Yo-Yo Ma. He arranged music for Brigitte Bardot and Juliette Greco among others, wrote soundtracks for hundreds of French film and television productions and his compositions could be heard on such American releases as “The Holiday” and “Joker.”
Rudy Salas, founding guitarist of the Chicano R&B band Tierra and audacious pioneer of Los Angeles’ soulful Eastside sound, died in his sleep Tuesday morning at age 71.
His stepdaughter, Cresi, said that Salas and his wife, Joanna Alvarado Salas, had just celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in Las Vegas. The cause of his death is not yet known , but Salas’ family said it was unrelated to COVID-19.
As the Salas Brothers, Rudy and his brother, singer and percussionist Steve Salas, got
swept up during the late 1960s in the excitement of the burgeoning civil rights movement in Los Angeles.
In 1972, the brothers founded their own band, Tierra. They released their 1973 self-titled debut on 20th Century Records, further fusing soul, salsa, jazz and progressive rock influences, and engineering a sound that would evolve along with the rapidly growing Eastside of Los Angeles.
Early songs such as “Zoot Suit Boogie” and “Barrio Suite” channeled the fiery verve and swagger of East L.A.’s Mexican American community.
— From wire reports