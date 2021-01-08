20210109_NAT_PERSON

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released from a Los Angeles County jail after an arrest in Beverly Hills, where police said he took a loaded gun into a store on Rodeo Drive.
DaBaby, whose legal name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle, Beverly Hills police said.
The 29-year-old was one of a group of men who walked into a store on an upscale stretch of Rodeo Drive, police said. Store security called police after seeing a gun in one man’s waistband, and officers met the men as they returned to their vehicle, police said. The other men were released, and DaBaby was arrested and jailed. He was freed later Thursday after posting $35,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
The North Carolina rapper’s song “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch, was one of the biggest hits of 2020, and is nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year. DaBaby’s last two albums, 2019’s “Kirk” and 2020’s “Blame It on Baby,” both reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
***
Michael Apted, the acclaimed British director of the “Up” documentaries series and films as diverse as the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and the James Bond film “The World Is Not Enough,” has died. He was 79.
A representative for the Directors Guild of America said his family informed the organization that he died Thursday night. No cause was given.
Apted’s legacy is perhaps most defined by the nine “Up” films, which followed the lives of 14 economically diverse British children from age 7 to 63. The project started in 1964 with “Seven Up!” the brainchild of the late Canadian filmmaker Paul Almond. Apted served as a researcher on the first and, seven years later, he took over as director and continued checking in with the subjects every seven years.
The ambitious project earned him an Institutional Peabody Award in 2012 and also had the honor of being satirized by “The Simpsons” in a 2007 episode. The last film, “63 Up,” came out in 2019.
— The Associated Press