20210207_NAT_BRIEFS

High court limits Calif. virus rules on worship
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is telling California that it can’t bar indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it can keep for now a ban on singing and chanting indoors.
The high court issued orders late Friday in two cases where churches had sued over coronavirus-related restrictions. The high court said that for now, California can’t ban indoor worship as it had in almost all of the state because virus cases are high.
The justices said the state can cap indoor services at 25% of a building’s capacity. The justices also declined to stop California from enforcing a ban put in place last summer on indoor singing and chanting. California had put the restrictions in place because the virus is more easily transmitted indoors and singing releases tiny droplets that can carry the disease.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that “federal courts owe significant deference to politically accountable officials” when it comes to public health restrictions, but he said deference “has its limits.”
GOP in Wyo. censures Cheney for House vote
RAWLINS, Wyo. — The Wyoming Republican Party voted overwhelmingly Saturday to censure Rep. Liz Cheney for voting to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Only eight of the 74-member state GOP’s central committee stood to oppose censure in a vote that didn’t proceed to a formal count. The censure document accused Cheney of voting to impeach even though the U.S. House didn’t offer Trump a “formal hearing or due process.”
“We need to honor President Trump. All President Trump did was call for a peaceful assembly and protest for a fair and audited election,” said Darin Smith, a Cheyenne attorney who lost to Cheney in the Republican U.S. House primary in 2016. “The Republican Party needs to put her on notice.”
Susan Bayh, former Ind. first lady, dies
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh, an attorney and wife of former Gov. Evan Bayh, has died at age 61 “after a long and courageous fight” against brain cancer, her family announced Saturday.
Susan Bayh died Friday night in McLean, a family spokesman said. She was Indiana’s first lady for eight years after her husband, a Democrat, became governor in 1989.
“Susan was an incredible person who led a life full of love, courage, and accomplishment. Susan excelled academically and professionally,” the family’s statement said. “But above all, Susan was a loving spouse, mother, child, sibling, and friend.”
Evan Bayh served two terms as governor before being elected to the Senate.
Dozens of prisoners trash jail in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Inmates at the City Justice Center downtown smashed out windows and threw debris to the ground below in a disturbance that began about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A spokesman for the mayor said all the inmates were “back in custody” shortly before 10 a.m.
About 115 detainees on the fourth floor had set fires, flooded floors and clogged toilets, said Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson. About 65 inmates were being transferred to the Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse, on Saturday, he added.
— From wire reports