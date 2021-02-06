20210207_NAT_PERSON

A documentary series examining Woody Allen and Mia Farrow’s doomed relationship and its fallout, including allegations that he sexually abused a daughter, will air on HBO.
“Allen v. Farrow” will include the “charmed courtship” of filmmaker Allen and actor Farrow; daughter Dylan Farrow’s allegations of abuse as a child, and Allen’s relationship with Mia Farrow’s adult daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, who became his wife, HBO said Friday.
The documentary will explore the “private story” through interviews with Mia, Dylan and Ronan Farrow and investigators, and an examination of court documents and previously unreleased material, the channel said. Film experts will discuss Allen’s work and its re-evaluation in light of his personal life.
A representative for Allen didn’t immediately respond Friday to a request for comment . Allen and Previn didn’t participate in the documentary, nor did Moses Farrow, the son of Allen and Mia Farrow.
Allen has long denied sexually abusing Dylan. In a 2020 memoir, he said he “never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish.”
Grammy-winning musician PJ Morton is the first artist in residence at Dillard University, a historically Black private university in New Orleans.
Morton will teach master classes in songwriting, music publishing, studio production and talent management during the academic year that began in January, the school said in a news release Monday.
The program is a new one, school spokeswoman Lauren Fox said in an email.
Morton is both a solo performer and the keyboard player for the group Maroon 5. He has served as music director for Solange and has collaborated with, among many others, Erykah Badu, JoJo, Kirk Franklin, Lil Wayne, Rapsody, Stevie Wonder, Tyler Perry and Yebba.
His most recent project, “Gospel According to PJ,” is a Grammy nominee for this year’s best gospel album.
— From wire reports