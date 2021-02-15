20210216_NAT_BRIEFS

Rocket attack in Iraq raises new strife fears
BAGHDAD — Rockets struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq late Monday, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor and wounding at least eight people, Iraqi security and coalition officials reported, raising fears of new hostilities.
At least three rockets hit areas between the civilian airport in the semiautonomous Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops. No one immediately claimed responsibility.
One civilian contractor with the coalition was killed and five others wounded, a coalition spokesman, Col. Wayne Marotto, said in a statement posted on social media. One U.S. service member was also injured, he said.
He did not reveal the nationality of the dead contractor and said it was under investigation.
Fauci gets Israeli prize for defending science
TEL AVIV, Israel — Dr. Anthony Fauci has won the $1 million Dan David Prize for defending science and advocating for vaccines now being administered worldwide to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The Israel-based Dan David Foundation on Monday named President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser as the winner of one of three prizes. It said he had earned the recognition over a lifetime of leadership on HIV research and AIDS relief, as well as his advocacy for the vaccines against COVID-19.
In its statement, the private foundation did not mention former President Donald Trump, who undermined Fauci’s follow-the-science approach to the pandemic. But it credited Fauci with “courageously defending science in the face of uninformed opposition during the challenging COVID crisis.”
Guinea declares Ebola epidemic; 3 have died
DAKAR, Senegal — Guinea has officially declared it has an Ebola epidemic after at least three people have died and four others have been infected in the West African nation.
Neighboring Sierra Leone and Liberia have put their citizens on high alert. The three countries battled the world’s deadliest Ebola outbreak from 2014 to 2016, which began in Guinea and in which more than 11,300 people died.
Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio has flown to consult with Guinean President Alpha Conde.
Presumed new leader in Kosovo to court EU
PRISTINA, Kosovo — The left-wing opposition leader who’s poised to become Kosovo’s next prime minister said Monday that he would push hard for his country to join the European Union, but also urged the bloc to provide an economic aid package to help smooth the path to membership for western Balkan states.
Albin Kurti’s Self-Determination Movement Party won a clear victory with 48% of the vote in Sunday’s early election, held amid the pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. About 99% of the vote had been counted Monday.
The center-right Democratic Party of Kosovo, or PDK, came in a far second with 17%, and the conservative governing Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, captured 13% of the vote.
— From wire reports