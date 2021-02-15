20210216_NAT_BRIEFS

Rocket attack in Iraq raises new strife fears

BAGHDAD — Rockets struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq late Monday, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor and wounding at least eight people, Iraqi security and coalition officials reported, raising fears of new hostilities.

At least three rockets hit areas between the civilian airport in the semiautonomous Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

One civilian contractor with the coalition was killed and five others wounded, a coalition spokesman, Col. Wayne Marotto, said in a statement posted on social media. One U.S. service member was also injured, he said.

He did not reveal the nationality of the dead contractor and said it was under investigation.

Fauci gets Israeli prize for defending science

TEL AVIV, Israel — Dr. Anthony Fauci has won the $1 million Dan David Prize for defending science and advocating for vaccines now being administered worldwide to fight the coronavirus pandemic.