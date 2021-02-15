20210216_NAT_PERSON

People traveled the country and stood in line to pay respects to Cicely Tyson at a public viewing Monday.
Hundreds of admirers of the pioneering Black actor lined up outside Harlem’s famed Abyssinian Baptist Church on a wintry Monday. Some said they had come from as far as Atlanta or Los Angeles to be there. The New York-born actor, who died Jan. 28, was 96.
Tyson was the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic television series, the 1963 drama “East Side, West Side.”Her performance as a sharecropper’s wife in the 1972 movie “Sounder” cemented her stardom and earned her an Oscar nod.
She went on to win two Emmy Awards for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and another Emmy 20 years later for “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.”
At age 88, Tyson won a Tony Award for the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013.
President Barack Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom in 2016.
***
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will speak with Oprah Winfrey, their first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the U.S.
The 90-minute “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air March 7, CBS announced Monday. Winfrey attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, Calif.
“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to CBS. “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”
On Sunday, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Their first son, Archie, was born in 2019.
