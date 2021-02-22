20210223_NAT_BRIEFS

Colo. police faulted in death of Elijah McClain
DENVER — The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver released Monday criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man.
The investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora found “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain in August 2019 after someone reported him as suspicious.
One is based on officers’ statements to investigators, where police describe a violent, relentless struggle. Another is based on body camera footage in which McClain can be heard crying out in pain, apologizing, explaining himself, and pleading with the officers as they restrained him, applied “pain compliance” techniques, and sat or kneeled on him.
The report also suggests that District Attorney Dave Young’s review of the case failed to assess the officer’s conduct and “did not reflect the rigor” of a police investigation “that one would expect” when assessing whether a crime was committed. Young’s review of the case did not find sufficient evidence to press criminal charges in McClain’s death.
Wife of ‘Chapo’ is seized, charged with U.S. crimes
WASHINGTON — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested on Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug-trafficking charges, the Justice Department said.
Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.
She’s accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and was also “engaged in planning yet another prison escape” before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in January 2017, the Justice Department said.
Italian envoy, 2 others killed in Congo ambush
KINSHASA, Congo — The Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian paramilitary police officer and their Congolese driver were killed Monday when gunmen attacked a U.N. convoy going to visit a school in eastern Congo, the Italian Foreign Ministry and residents said.
Envoy Luca Attanasio, carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver died, officials said. Other members of the convoy were wounded and taken to a hospital, the World Food Program said.
Eastern Congo is home to myriad rebel groups, all vying for control of the mineral-rich central African nation that is the size of Western Europe.
Voting machine firm sues MyPillow founder
MINNEAPOLIS — Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit Monday against the founder and CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow, saying that Mike Lindell falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
The federal suit filed in the District of Columbia alleges that Lindell ignored repeated warnings from Dominion, a voting technology company that has filed similar lawsuits against Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
Lindell said that he welcomed the lawsuit and the discovery process will prove him right.
