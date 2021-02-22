20210223_NAT_BRIEFS

WASHINGTON — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested on Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug-trafficking charges, the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

She’s accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and was also “engaged in planning yet another prison escape” before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in January 2017, the Justice Department said.

Italian envoy, 2 others killed in Congo ambush

KINSHASA, Congo — The Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian paramilitary police officer and their Congolese driver were killed Monday when gunmen attacked a U.N. convoy going to visit a school in eastern Congo, the Italian Foreign Ministry and residents said.

Envoy Luca Attanasio, carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver died, officials said. Other members of the convoy were wounded and taken to a hospital, the World Food Program said.