20210223_NAT_PERSON

“Saturday Night Live” was burning for “Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page, who brought the heat and the ratings to the TV show on Saturday.
The “smoldering, sensual, smoke show of a man” — his words, not just ours — saw his streaming-service prowess carry over to broadcast television in his debut as “SNL” host.
The long-running NBC show continued its ascent with viewers after experiencing a brief comedown since comedian Dave Chappelle took it to an all-time ratings high after the U.S. presidential election. The show also reached a milestone.
It increased its ratings from the previous week, according to NBC, climbing from a 4.1 household rating when Regina King hosted on Feb. 13 to a 4.2 household live and same-day rating with Page. That means that 4.2% of households with a TV watched the program in the 44 metered local markets measured by Nielsen.
NBC also said that for the first time in its 46-season history, “SNL” was ranked No. 1 among all comedies on both broadcast and cable in the adults 18-49 demographic and total viewers so far. It’s the first time in Nielsen measurement history — since 1987 — that “SNL” has ranked as the No. 1 comedy in total viewers.
***
Grammy-winning electronic music pioneers Daft Punk have announced they are breaking up after 28 years.
The helmet-wearing French duo shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called “Epilogue.” Kathryn Frazier, the band’s longtime publicist, confirmed the breakup for The Associated Press.
Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards .
Bangalter and de Homem-Christo met at a Paris school in 1987. Prior to Daft Punk, they formed an indie rock band named Darling.
They officially formed Daft Punk in 1993, and released their debut album, “Homework,” in 1997. They first found success with the international hit “Da Funk,” which topped the Billboard dance charts and earned them their first Grammy nomination.
— From wire reports