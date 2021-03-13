20210314_NAT_BRIEFS

Taylor’s boyfriend files broad suit against city

The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisville government and the police officers involved in the botched raid in which his girlfriend was killed, alleging law enforcement made false claims to get a warrant to search Taylor’s apartment and violated his constitutional rights.

The 38-page lawsuit by Kenneth Walker casts Taylor’s death as preventable and alleges broad, problematic police practices.

Louisville police killed Taylor last March while executing a no-knock warrant in search of drugs. Authorities found no illegal substances, and the case helped drive national outrage and protests about police treatment of minorities.

NY prosecutor probing Trump to retire this year

Cyrus Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney leading a criminal investigation against former President Donald Trump and his business dealings, will retire from the office at the end of this year, he announced Friday, intensifying the race to replace him and leaving questions about the future of his open investigation of Trump.