20210314_NAT_PERSON

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said Saturday that reports of their split are inaccurate.

A day earlier, multiple reports based on anonymous sources said the pop star-actor and the former baseball great had called off their two-year engagement.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the joint statement Saturday, emailed to The Associated Press by representatives. “We are working through some things.”

The New York Post was the first to report the pair had split.

A New Orleans high school is celebrating Grammy nominations for four of its graduates.

St. Augustine High School alumni PJ Morton, Timothy Thedford, Jonathan Batiste and Luke James are each up for best album in different categories at the awards show Sunday, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports.

The school congratulated the four nominees on a billboard along the Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.