20210330_NAT_BRIEFS

U.S. adds 4th person to case against Maxwell
NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors filed new sex-trafficking charges Monday against Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, expanding their criminal case ahead of her anticipated trial this summer.
The superseding indictment from the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office cites a new unidentified victim, who was 14 years old when she was brought into Epstein’s circle by Maxwell around 2001, prosecutors say, bringing the number of victims in the case to four.
The new alleged offenses also widen the time frame law enforcement is scrutinizing. In Maxwell’s original indictment, the charges pertained only suspected crimes dating to the mid-1990s. The woman cited in court papers Monday was enlisted by Maxwell and paid to give Epstein sexualized massages between 2001 and 2004, according to the new indictment.
3 men will stand trial in threat against Whitmer
A Michigan judge on Monday ordered three men to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions.
Jackson County District Judge Michael Klaeren ruled there was enough evidence and bound over Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico to Circuit Court to stand trial.
“The defendants are joined at the hip here,” Klaeren said before announcing his ruling. “The prosecution did a good job in establishing who knew what and when.”
Arguments were heard Monday by Klaeren following three earlier days of testimony.
Flooding in Tennessee claims a fifth victim
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — Flash flooding in Tennessee has claimed a fifth victim after authorities said a man drove his car around barricades and apparently drowned.
The latest death occurred Sunday night in Ashland City, just west of Nashville, when the man in his 60s ignored a sign warning of flooding and went into high water, Cheatham County Emergency Management Director Edwin Hogan told news outlets.
The man’s name was not immediately released.
Four others died in Nashville and dozens more had to be rescued after the city received more than seven inches of rain.
Sacrifice remembered in Mass for slain officer
DENVER — A Colorado police officer shot and killed after rushing into a supermarket where a gunman opened fire sacrificed his life and showed what is best about police, Denver’s archbishop said Monday during a funeral Mass for officer Eric Talley.
“Jesus has told us, greater love than this no man has than to lay down his life and Eric lived that,” Archbishop Samuel Aquila said during the traditional Latin Mass, the style beloved by Talley, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver.
Aquila offered his prayers and condolences for Talley’s family, which include his wife and seven children. He also said he would pray for the protection of police, who are too often “taken for granted.”
“For too often, you are taken for granted and yet in situations like this, you are the ones who protect human life,” Aquila said.
— From wire reports