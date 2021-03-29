20210330_NAT_BRIEFS

U.S. adds 4th person to case against Maxwell

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors filed new sex-trafficking charges Monday against Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, expanding their criminal case ahead of her anticipated trial this summer.

The superseding indictment from the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office cites a new unidentified victim, who was 14 years old when she was brought into Epstein’s circle by Maxwell around 2001, prosecutors say, bringing the number of victims in the case to four.

The new alleged offenses also widen the time frame law enforcement is scrutinizing. In Maxwell’s original indictment, the charges pertained only suspected crimes dating to the mid-1990s. The woman cited in court papers Monday was enlisted by Maxwell and paid to give Epstein sexualized massages between 2001 and 2004, according to the new indictment.

3 men will stand trial in threat against Whitmer

A Michigan judge on Monday ordered three men to stand trial in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her coronavirus restrictions.