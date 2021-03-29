20210330_NAT_PERSON

Disney+ announced Monday who will be joining Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and the cast includes “Star Wars” alums, a Marvel superhero, a “Game of Thrones” star and more.
Directed by Deborah Chow, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith,” the 2005 film that saw Anakin Skywalker turn against his mentor and become Darth Vader. Chow’s “Star Wars” resume includes directing two episodes of “The Mandalorian’s first season, as well as a cameo playing an X-Wing pilot in the spinoff series.
Described as a “special event series,” the Disney+ original will see McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi Master and, as previously announced, Christensen’s return as Darth Vader.
Joining the two on the show are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series will start filming in April.
Piers Morgan, who recently quit “Good Morning Britain” rather than apologize for controversial remarks about Meghan Markle, thinks CBS’ decision to part ways with “The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne is “a terrible indictment of woke cancel culture bull---t and the stinking hypocrisy that lies at the heart of it.”
In a piece Monday for the Daily Mail, Morgan focused on “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood as an example of said hypocrisy, referring to a discussion that took place on “The Talk” in 2017.
Underwood had defended Latino comic George Lopez when he was accused of racism after he raged at and kicked out a Black woman in his audience who stood up and flipped him off during a racially charged bit where he said nobody in his family was allowed to marry a Black person.
Morgan framed the exchange in the context of: What if Osbourne had said this? She would have been pilloried and would have deserved to be fired, he said.
— From wire reports