20210330_NAT_PERSON

Disney+ announced Monday who will be joining Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and the cast includes “Star Wars” alums, a Marvel superhero, a “Game of Thrones” star and more.

Directed by Deborah Chow, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith,” the 2005 film that saw Anakin Skywalker turn against his mentor and become Darth Vader. Chow’s “Star Wars” resume includes directing two episodes of “The Mandalorian’s first season, as well as a cameo playing an X-Wing pilot in the spinoff series.

Described as a “special event series,” the Disney+ original will see McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi Master and, as previously announced, Christensen’s return as Darth Vader.

Joining the two on the show are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series will start filming in April.

***