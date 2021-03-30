20210331_NAT_BRIEFS

Garland tells agency to prioritize probes of hate crimes, incidents
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed Justice Department employees to give priority to investigating and prosecuting hate crimes and incidents, especially a recent outbreak of violence against Asian Americans.
In a memo Tuesday to all department employees, Garland ordered a review to be completed in a month to determine specific steps that can be taken to better combat hate crimes, including prioritizing criminal investigations and prosecutions and tracking and reporting incidents that might violate federal laws.
Garland cited in particular “the disturbing trend in reports of violence against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community” since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Judge asks for more information in case to determine fate of DACA
HOUSTON — A federal judge did not immediately rule Tuesday on a closely watched case over the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which confers limited protections on hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the U.S. as children.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen set an early April deadline for lawyers on both sides to provide more information.
Texas heads a coalition of Republican-led states that want Hanen to invalidate the DACA program, instituted in 2012 by President Barack Obama. Defending the program is the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the state of New Jersey.
Team investigating COVID origins says no possibilities ruled out yet
GENEVA — An international team that drew up a long-awaited study of the possible origins of COVID-19 with Chinese colleagues on Tuesday called it a “first start,” appealing for patience and noting all hypotheses — including a possible laboratory leak — cannot be fully ruled out.
Team leader Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization presented the team’s first-phase look into the possible origins of the coronavirus that has left nearly 2.8 million people dead and pummeled economies since it first turned up in China over a year ago.
Ben Embarek said team members faced political pressure from “all sides,” but insisted, “We were never pressured to remove critical elements in our report.”
Workers slain while giving vaccine for polio in eastern Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — Attackers on Tuesday gunned down three women working to administer the polio vaccine in eastern Afghanistan, officials said, a day after authorities launched a new campaign against the crippling children’s disease.