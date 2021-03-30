20210331_NAT_BRIEFS

Texas heads a coalition of Republican-led states that want Hanen to invalidate the DACA program, instituted in 2012 by President Barack Obama. Defending the program is the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the state of New Jersey.

Team investigating COVID origins says no possibilities ruled out yet

GENEVA — An international team that drew up a long-awaited study of the possible origins of COVID-19 with Chinese colleagues on Tuesday called it a “first start,” appealing for patience and noting all hypotheses — including a possible laboratory leak — cannot be fully ruled out.

Team leader Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization presented the team’s first-phase look into the possible origins of the coronavirus that has left nearly 2.8 million people dead and pummeled economies since it first turned up in China over a year ago.

Ben Embarek said team members faced political pressure from “all sides,” but insisted, “We were never pressured to remove critical elements in our report.”

Workers slain while giving vaccine for polio in eastern Afghanistan